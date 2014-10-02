They were young women, 14 to 19 years old, from the St. Louis area. They were at high risk of becoming pregnant themselves and, in fact, some already had. But then they heard about a study, in which they could get birth control and counseling for free. And it wasn’t just any birth control. There was an opportunity to get long-acting forms of birth control, like intrauterine devices, that are effective for several years. Nearly three-fourths of the participants chose the long-acting option and the results were dramatic. Nationally, the pregnancy rate for sexually active young women of that age group is 158.5 (per 1,000 people). The rate among participants in the study was just 34.0.

These findings, from a study published Wednesday night in the New England Journal of Medicine, are getting a lot of attention already. But they shouldn't surprise anybody. Birth control reduces pregnancy and long-acting birth control reduces pregnancy by quite a lot, since it doesn’t depend on human beings putting on a condom or taking a pill. That’s why, earlier this week, the American Academy of Pediatrics revised its clinical guidelines, urging members to advise sexually active teens to use IUDs as the preferred form of contraception. My colleague Rebecca Leber wrote about that study, in case you missed it.

The new paper is also one more reminder of why the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate, which requires that all insurance policies pay for birth control without co-payments, is so important. Critics have dismissed its significance, because, they point out, condoms and even hormonal birth control bills are frequently available for very little money. But pills don’t work for everybody and neither method is as reliable as an IUD, which is a lot more expensive. Make it available at no cost, and more people will use it.