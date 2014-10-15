And then? The order doesn’t say which justices voted in favor of it. But the list almost certainly included the four liberals and it probably included Anthony Kennedy, who has been the key swing vote on abortion cases. He has been the fifth vote to invalidate some restrictions (like the spousal notification requirements in Planned Parenthood v. Casey) and he has been the fifth vote to uphold others (like the partial-birth abortion ban in Gonzales v. Carhart.) If he voted in favor of Tuesday’s order, as seems likely, that could mean he thinks the restrictions in the Texas law go too far and violate a woman’s right to abortion. There’s even a possibility that Chief Justice John Roberts has doubts about the law, because the order mentions that Justices Samuel Alito, Antonin Scalia, and Clarence Thomas would have allowed the Texas law to take effect. It says nothing about Roberts.

Still, there’s no way to be certain about this. The Court’s order is just a “stay,” as opposed to a formal ruling. In theory, the Court should issue a stay when it expects to hear a case eventually—and allowing a lower court decision to go forward would change conditions permanently, in way that would limit the justices’ ability to adjudicate the matter. Both conditions were present here, which means Kennedy or Roberts or both might simply think the issue is too close a call to let the Circuit Court ruling remain in place, thereby changing reality before the justices can weigh in.

“The order suggests that at least five and perhaps six of the justices think that the Texas law may violate the Constitution—and they want to preserve their options,” Margo Schlanger, a professor of law at the University of Michigan, told me. “Without this order, many more clinics were going to close permanently. This order means that if, in the end, the Fifth Circuit or the Supreme Court strikes down the Texas statute, the facts on the ground won't have already undermined the impact of that decision.”

Andrew Koppelman, a law professor at Northwestern, was even more optimistic. "The Court has stood by and let states enact long waiting periods, require medically unnecessary ultrasound procedures, and harass abortion providers with regulations that have no purpose except to make them more difficult to operate," Koppelman said. "It upheld restrictions that imposed serious medical risks on some women. The Fifth Circuit evidently read the signals from the Court as an invitation to uphold Texas’s extraordinarily onerous restrictions. It turns out that there is a limit to how far the states can go in harassing abortion providers. That is unambiguously good news."

It’s going to be a while before the Supreme Court settles these questions once and for all. But, for now, the women of Texas have many more abortion options than they would have if the law were still in effect. That's no minor thing.