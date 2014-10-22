At 2pm next Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will likely announce that it is ending its quantitative easing program. That may sound boring, but it’s been the Fed’s most powerful tool over the past few years to help the U.S. economy. Now, the Fed may be stopping it too soon.

When the Great Recession struck, the Fed quickly cut short-term interest rates to zero, its normal method for encouraging businesses to invest and consumers to spend. But the economy needed more help, so the Fed decided to use a new policy called quantitative easing—the purchase of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities—to lower long-term interest rates.

The Fed has engaged in three rounds of QE: one in 2010, one in 2011 and one that has been ongoing since 2012. QE3, as the last one is called, is open-ended. It began with the Fed buying $40 billion of assets each month. Eventually, it would be expanded to $85 billion per month. That lasted until December of last year, when the Fed saw enough economic improvement to begin reducing QE by $10 billion at each meeting. Next Wednesday, most observers expect, the Fed will cease the purchases altogether.

Economists aren’t certain how effective QE has been, but most believe it has helped the economy. That doesn’t mean the Fed policy has been optimal over the past few years. It prematurely stopped QE programs twice, for instance. There are also good arguments for other using other policy levers for boosting growth, such as raising the inflation target or adopting a different monetary policy regime altogether. But many inflation hawks, some of whom hold spots on the Fed board, have pressured the central bank to tighten policy. This has limited the Fed’s ability to loosen policy any further. Given those constraints, Fed chair Janet Yellen—and before her, Ben Bernanke—have used the tools available.