Earlier this year, before it degenerated into a political liability for Republicans, House Speaker John Boehner and his staff took his plan to sue President Obama pretty seriously. The primary goal was to avoid getting dragged into an impeachment fight ahead of the election, which in one sense meant staving off a conservative rebellion through September. There he succeeded. But the secondary goal was to avoid embarrassment by addressing the legal complications with great precision. Boehner needed first to gain standing, and then to make a compelling case that the administration had actually violated the law. For that reason he didn’t just toss every executive action Republicans disliked on to the bill of particulars, but settled on a single complaint. He chose to sue Obama for unilaterally delaying the Affordable Care Act’s employer mandate because his lawyers believed it was the administration’s most clear-cut violation of the law.

But they were probably wrong. Obama just isn’t as over-reaching as Republicans have convinced themselves he is. That’s a happy outcome for Boehner because it allows him to shelve the lawsuit for the time being: It turns out suing Obama doesn’t satisfy hardline conservatives, but it makes Democrats pretty angry. This brings us back to immigration, and Priebus’s promise to the Tea Party. As a legal matter, Obama’s existing deferred action program probably stands on firmer legal footing than his employer mandate delay. Extending that program won’t necessarily implicate other legal issues. But even if it did, Republican leaders will be reluctant to sue Obama to force him to deport as many low-priority offenders as possible. And conservatives will be even less satisfied with a lawsuit if the issue at stake is "amnesty," especially if it arises immediately after Republicans win control of the Senate. They’ll demand quick blood.

So the courts aren’t really an option for Priebus. His comments to conservatives only make sense as a promise of high-wattage confrontation—over funding the government, increasing the debt limit, impeachment—or as outright deception.