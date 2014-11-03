If Republicans take back control of the Senate on Tuesday, don’t expect them to pass a lot of big pieces of legislation. The GOP has enough trouble agreeing among themselves on issues like immigration or tax reform. And even Republicans manage to agree on legislation, Senate Democrats can kill it with the filibuster. In other words, it’s mostly going to be small-ball bills that reach the president’s desk.

Nonetheless, those bills can have important consequences for the country. Here are a few economic issues that could see action in the 114th Congress:

1. Trade

President Barack Obama has been trying to complete two major trade deals—one in Asia and one in Europe—but has been stymied by Majority Leader Harry Reid. Reid has refused to allow a vote on fast track trade authority, which would limit the Senate to an up-or-down vote on any trade agreements (not votes on individual sections of those agreements). Without that trade authority, the Obama administration has a very difficult time negotiating deals because other countries know that the Senate has the power to blow up the deal over the smallest objection.

Liberals are very suspicious of these trade agreements, which are negotiated in secret and are often sources of big corporate giveaways, particularly on intellectual property law. That’s why Reid has refused to give Obama fast track trade authority, even though it likely would pass the Senate. That would change with Mitch McConnell as majority leader. He would side with the president and end Reid’s obstruction.