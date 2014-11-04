Election day is finally upon us! If you watch cable TV tonight, you’ll hear a lot about races in Iowa, Colorado, Alaska, and a number of other states that could determine Senate control. Even with Congress gridlocked, whether Harry Reid or Mitch McConnell is majority leader matters. But there are state races and ballot initiatives that matter much more. Here are four issues that are particularly important:

Medicaid Expansion: Technically, the Medicaid expansion is not on the ballot in any state. But it is effectively on the ballot through gubernatorial races around the country. In Maine, if Democrat Mike Michaud defeats Governor Paul LePage—a Republican committed to blocking the expansion—70,000 low-income Maine residents will receive Medicaid. The same scenario could play out in Wisconsin, where Governor Scott Walker has opposed the expansion. The Republican legislature opposes it, too, but under Wisconsin law, the governor may be able to accept federal funding without the approval of the legislature—or, at the very least, increase pressure on the legislature to go along with it—bringing Medicaid to thousands of low-income Wisconsinites. In Florida, Alaska, Kansas, and Georgia, the election of Democratic or independent governors could bring those states closer to accepting the expansion.

Minimum Wage: Residents in Alaska, Arkansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota will vote to determine whether their respective states should raise the minimum wage. The initiatives are all different. In Nebraska the minimum wage would rise to $9; in Arkansas it would be $8.50. But, if these measures pass, they would raise the hourly pay of thousands of Americans. They could also bring to 29 the number of states that have raised their state minimum wages above the federal minimum. There are also ballot initiatives to raise the minimum wage in Oakland (to $12.25) and San Francisco (to $15).

Marijuana: Ballot initiatives in Alaska, Oregon, and Washington D.C. would legalize marijuana, although each would do so in a different way. In Alaska and Oregon, the initiatives would legalize possession of the drug and direct officials to regulate it for commercial production. The District’s initiative would not legalize commercial sale of weed, but would allow people to possess up to 2 ounces of it legally. Florida will also vote to legalize medical marijuana.