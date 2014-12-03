Mitch McConnell Just Made a Huge Tactical Mistake by Begging the Supreme Court to Gut Obamacare

This kind of mustache-twiddling candor is a McConnell trademark. But I can’t actually find anything objectionable here. Everything in that quote, down to the basic question at the heart of the challenge, is more or less accurate. It’s nothing that the law’s supporters haven’t been saying for months, from an opposing perspective, and it’s reminiscent of the kinds of things Republicans, including McConnell himself, said in anticipation the Supreme Court’s first big Obamacare ruling.

But even if this isn’t a big “a-ha!” moment, it does lay bare, for any of the justices listening, just how Republicans in Congress will react to an adverse ruling. And that could limit the arguments conservatives resort to when the Court rules in this case next year.

Chief John Roberts, for instance, has a penchant for making naive political arguments—about racism, or money in politics—to support controversial decisions. But he can’t now, in good faith, argue that Congress will clean up the mess if his Court voids subsidies in Healthcare.gov states. He could decide that the isolated phrase “Exchange established by the State” means what it says, and, while plainly a mistake, it’s not the Court’s job to fix drafting errors. But he can’t pretend not to know that Congress has no intention of fixing it either.