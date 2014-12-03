Mitch McConnell Just Made a Huge Tactical Mistake by Begging the Supreme Court to Gut Obamacare

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent spots incoming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell making what I believe are his first public comments about a coming Obamacare lawsuit that will determine whether the government can subsidize insurance in states that haven’t established their own exchanges.

“The chances of [Obama] signing a full repeal are pretty limited,” McConnell said at a Wall Street Journal event Monday. “Who may ultimately take it down is the Supreme Court of the United States. I mean there’s a very significant case that will be decided before June on the question of whether the language of the law means what the language of the law says, which is that subsidies are only available for states that set up state exchanges. Many states have not. If that were to be the case, I would assume that you could have a mulligan here, a major do-over of the whole thing — that opportunity presented to us by the Supreme Court, as opposed to actually getting the president to sign a full repeal, which is not likely to happen.”

This kind of mustache-twiddling candor is a McConnell trademark. But I can’t actually find anything objectionable here. Everything in that quote, down to the basic question at the heart of the challenge, is more or less accurate. It’s nothing that the law’s supporters haven’t been saying for months, from an opposing perspective, and it’s reminiscent of the kinds of things Republicans, including McConnell himself, said in anticipation the Supreme Court’s first big Obamacare ruling.

But even if this isn’t a big “a-ha!” moment, it does lay bare, for any of the justices listening, just how Republicans in Congress will react to an adverse ruling. And that could limit the arguments conservatives resort to when the Court rules in this case next year.