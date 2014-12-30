The NYPD Is Using the Double-Murder to Dismiss Political Opponents—But Liberals Are Guilty of It, Too

On Saturday, tens of thousands of police officers from across the country gathered at a Queens church to pay final respects to Rafael Ramos, one of the two New York City police officers murdered a week earlier. In a eulogy that evoked another “time when divisive politics polarized the city and the country,” Police Commissioner William Bratton spun racism charges against the NYPD on their heads, arguing “these officers were killed for their color—they were killed because they were blue.”

Bratton’s remarks were more nuanced than much of what’s been said since Ramos and his partner Wenjian Liu were murdered. Patrolmen's Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch charged that there was “blood on many hands,” particularly that of protesters and leaders in City Hall. A chorus of law-and-order hawks including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Governor George Pataki assailed de Blasio and other critics of the NYPD for creating the hostile environment that birthed the murders. Officers have turned their backs on Mayor Bill de Blasio no less than three times in the past week, and some booed and jeered him at Monday's police academy graduation.

In progressive circles, these voices have largely been dismissed as alarmist ideologues. In The New Republic alone, Claire Groden has labeled them “ludicrous,” Brian Beutler “comical,” and Sam Eifling “contemptible politics.” Lynch’s moral indictment of de Blasio is repulsive, but these quick dismissals of any and all linkage between the rhetoric of protest and the cop killings isn’t quite right either. Tracing causation and assigning guilt are an exceedingly messy business—and the two concepts do not always overlap. If both right and left could learn to handle them with a bit more consistency—rather than trotting them out or waving them away whenever politically useful—we might just restore a little sanity to the public sphere.

Forty years ago, when anarchists attacked banks, conservatives condemned the anti-war movement. When Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot in an Arizona parking lot, liberals denounced Sarah Palin for her confrontational rhetoric rather than focusing on the shooter’s mental illness (a factor that has suddenly become very important to liberals given the psychological history of Ramos and Liu's killer, Ismaaiyl Brinsley). And when Eric Garner was killed by a policeman’s chokehold, protesters indicted police racism and NYPD’s “broken windows” approach to policing. (“Broken Windows Policing Kills People; Senseless deaths are a predictable result of cracking down on minor offenses” was Slate's fairly representative headline.) The critiques of de Blasio and protesters are thus just another manifestation of a standard trope in American politics: one side in a heated political debate seizes on extreme behavior taken by partisans of the other, and declares those actions symptomatic of structural forces or a toxic atmosphere created by the other side.