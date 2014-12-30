The NYPD Is Using the Double-Murder to Dismiss Political Opponents—But Liberals Are Guilty of It, Too

In progressive circles, these voices have largely been dismissed as alarmist ideologues. In The New Republic alone, Claire Groden has labeled them “ludicrous,” Brian Beutler “comical,” and Sam Eifling “contemptible politics.” Lynch’s moral indictment of de Blasio is repulsive, but these quick dismissals of any and all linkage between the rhetoric of protest and the cop killings isn’t quite right either. Tracing causation and assigning guilt are an exceedingly messy business—and the two concepts do not always overlap. If both right and left could learn to handle them with a bit more consistency—rather than trotting them out or waving them away whenever politically useful—we might just restore a little sanity to the public sphere.

Forty years ago, when anarchists attacked banks, conservatives condemned the anti-war movement. When Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot in an Arizona parking lot, liberals denounced Sarah Palin for her confrontational rhetoric rather than focusing on the shooter’s mental illness (a factor that has suddenly become very important to liberals given the psychological history of Ramos and Liu's killer, Ismaaiyl Brinsley). And when Eric Garner was killed by a policeman’s chokehold, protesters indicted police racism and NYPD’s “broken windows” approach to policing. (“Broken Windows Policing Kills People; Senseless deaths are a predictable result of cracking down on minor offenses” was Slate's fairly representative headline.) The critiques of de Blasio and protesters are thus just another manifestation of a standard trope in American politics: one side in a heated political debate seizes on extreme behavior taken by partisans of the other, and declares those actions symptomatic of structural forces or a toxic atmosphere created by the other side.

Most of the time, these charges reek of political opportunism. It is too convenient to delegitimize an entire opposing camp by focusing attention on its violent fringe. Any ideology, political position, or policing policy spawns extremists and abuses. If we reduced every revolutionary movement to its terrorists, there would never have been a just revolution. So what better way to avoid addressing the actual validity of your opponents’ arguments than to blame those arguments for the murders of innocents?