Ron Fournier Has Found a Brand New Way to Be Wrong

At the end of his piece, Fournier makes another important point: The media failed as well. It overhyped the crisis in the fall, prompting unnecessary panic and undermining faith in the government. When it became apparent that the government had responded competently to Ebola, the media had already moved on to the next crisis. In writing the article Tuesday and talking to Klain, Fournier is at least giving the government its due. He deserves credit for that.

But his insistence on giving both sides credit for the government’s response is another problem with journalism. It lets Republicans off the hook for their outrageous comments and tactics in the fall, and it fails to give Democrats proper credit for taking a political hit to make the right decisions. Fournier closes his piece by writing, “While no single event will reverse or even nudge the trend, on Ebola—of late, anyhow—U.S. leaders seem worthy of our trust.”

That’s not right. Democrats, and Obama in particular, deserve our trust for their handling of Ebola. Republicans don’t. That’s worth remembering when the next crisis strikes—but it won't be, thanks to articles like Fournier's.