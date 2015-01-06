Ron Fournier Has Found a Brand New Way to Be Wrong

That’s not to say that all Democrats acted properly during the crisis. Many Democrats supported a travel ban, too. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo worked with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to set up a 21-day mandatory quarantine for Ebola workers returning from West Africa—an uninformed decision that they quickly reversed after facing pressure from the Obama administration and health officials. And not all Republicans acted irresponsibly. Fournier interviewed Ebola czar Ron Klain, who praised outgoing Rep. Jack Kingston for working tirelessly to make sure that the health care funding appropriations bill passed. But overall, Democrats responded to the crisis in a much more responsible manner, both in what they said in public and policies they supported, than how Republicans responded.

At the end of his piece, Fournier makes another important point: The media failed as well. It overhyped the crisis in the fall, prompting unnecessary panic and undermining faith in the government. When it became apparent that the government had responded competently to Ebola, the media had already moved on to the next crisis. In writing the article Tuesday and talking to Klain, Fournier is at least giving the government its due. He deserves credit for that.

But his insistence on giving both sides credit for the government’s response is another problem with journalism. It lets Republicans off the hook for their outrageous comments and tactics in the fall, and it fails to give Democrats proper credit for taking a political hit to make the right decisions. Fournier closes his piece by writing, “While no single event will reverse or even nudge the trend, on Ebola—of late, anyhow—U.S. leaders seem worthy of our trust.”

That’s not right. Democrats, and Obama in particular, deserve our trust for their handling of Ebola. Republicans don’t. That’s worth remembering when the next crisis strikes—but it won't be, thanks to articles like Fournier's.