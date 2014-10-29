The second category includes crises where the president had limited tools at his disposal, such as the conflict in Ukraine and the rise of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. In both situations, the administration’s response was too slow, but has proven effective given limited options. The U.S. was not going to go to war with Russia, for instance, so Obama worked with the European Union to impose harsh sanctions on the Kremlin while seeking a diplomatic solution. That strategy seems to be working. The ceasefire between the Ukrainian government and rebel forces has so far held. It’s not a perfect solution, but faced with a hostile Russia, it’s a pretty good result. In fact, Ukrainian parliamentary elections this past weekend boded well for the country.

A similar situation has unfolded with Obama’s response to the Islamic State. He does not want to put U.S. forces on the ground, giving him limited ability to combat the terrorist organization. Instead, he has used airstrikes in Iraq and Syria while building an international coalition to fight the group. He also asked Congress—and received authority from it—to arm the moderate Syrian rebels. The majority of Washington and the country approves of the strikes. This policy response wasn’t controversial.

Finally, there are the crises the administration has had the power to address. Once again, the record is much better than the headlines suggest. The most apparent—and least talked about—is the border crisis. Over the spring and early summer, the number of unaccompanied minors crossing the Southwest border skyrocketed. Immigration courts faced a significant backlog and the Department of Homeland Security was running low on funds to house and transport the kids. Obama and Senate Democrats correctly ignored GOP legislative proposals that would have caused more harm than good. Instead, the administration created a major public relations campaign to inform families in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala that their children would not be allowed to stay in the U.S. The administration also pressured the Mexican government to crack down on human trafficking. The summer heat also likely deterred children from making the journey north. By the end of the summer, the number of kids crossing the border had fallen dramatically and the crisis had disappeared.

The administration has also handled the current Ebola outbreak far better than the media has given it credit for. Despite the CDC’s initial errors, both Dallas nurses have been cured of Ebola. A doctor returning from Guinea to New York who tested positive for Ebola last week followed CDC protocols and there is almost no chance that he infected anyone else. The administration also resisted substantial political pressure to implement a travel ban, which nearly all infectious disease experts agree is a bad idea. This is, to be fair, only part of the story. The other part is in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea where the disease has killed thousands of people. The administration was too slow to respond there, although it has now taken unprecedented action in sending 3,000 American soldiers to West Africa to build hospitals. It is sending aid as well.

The Obama administration is not blameless for the creation of these crises. The VA scandal grew under the watch of Obama and Eric Shinseki, the former head of the VA. The federal government was slow to help West African countries combat Ebola. There are good arguments that the White House was also too slow to respond to the Islamic State and Russia. These are fair criticisms, but Obama’s slow responses were not just a result of indecision. They were part of a careful strategy to get the policy response right.