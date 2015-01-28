Obama Is Finally Getting Credit for the Recovery

The Wall Street Journal published an editorial Wednesday morning with a big claim: That jobs growth in 2014 occurred not because of the president’s policies, but despite them. “Mr. Obama is now taking credit for 2014’s job gains that his policies inhibited, much as he is for the boom in oil and gas drilling that his Administration resisted,” they write. Representative Paul Ryan’s office is blasting the editorial around as well. But the editorial is badly flawed as it rests on a questionable study and ignores other academic research that comes to the opposite conclusion.

Instead, it should be read as part of a multi-pronged conservative effort to twist the recent economic improvement into a political liability for the president. That effort has intensified in recent weeks as Obama’s favorability numbers have surged. But each attempt to spin the economic data against Obama only further reveals the inadequacy of the conservative position.

The study in question, by economists Marcus Hagedorn, Iourii Manovskii and Kurt Mitman (I’ll call the study “HMM” for short), was published this week in the National Bureau of Economic Research and quickly shot through the conservative blogosphere. The authors found that the expiration of long-term unemployment benefits at the end of 2013 was responsible for 1.8 million of the approximately three million jobs created last year. That’s a huge amount and, if true, would completely refute the liberal argument that extended unemployment benefits have not held back the economy. But this study is flawed and was easily and quickly debunked by economists earlier this week.

First, HMM are not suggesting that unemployment benefits discourage the unemployed from accepting jobs, as the typical conservative argument goes. Instead, they hold that cutting unemployment insurance (UI) increased job growth on the macro level: Lower benefit levels lowered the wages that employers had to offer potential employees, freeing up more money to hire other workers. That’s an unusual mechanism for how UI hurts the economy—one that even some conservatives aren’t buying.