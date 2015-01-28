Obama Is Finally Getting Credit for the Recovery

This isn’t the only attempt by conservatives to deny Obama credit for the improving economy. Writing at City Journal, Steve Malanga, a senior editor at the Manhattan Institute, argues that red state policies are largely responsible for the improving economy because manufacturing jobs returned to states with Republican governors; he also argues that Obama isn’t responsible for the drop in gas prices. This isn’t exactly wrong, but it also vastly overstates how much Republicans should be credited for those results. Malanaga, for instance, cites the president’s claim that the manufacturing industry has created 800,000 jobs since 2010. He suggests that most growth is due to conservative policies, like right-to-work laws and low corporate tax rates. But the economy as a whole has added more than 10 million jobs since 2010, and manufacturing is only a small part of that. To be fair, Malanga is just pushing back on the president’s own talking point. That talking point is flawed, though, so Malanga’s argument is as well.

On oil prices, Malanga is right. Obama doesn’t deserve praise for the recent fall in gas prices, from which he’s surely benefiting politically—falling gas prices are a huge factor in the recent surge in American optimism on the economy. But Republicans cannot claim sole credit here either. The dropping prices are also due to reduced demand from Europe and OPEC’s decision (read: Saudi Arabia) to not reduce its supply of oil.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve dissected four different conservative arguments for why Obama doesn’t merit credit for the improving economy: that it was the result of sequestration; that the labor force participation rate has fallen; that income inequality has risen; and now, that the economy improved despite Obama’s policies. This was quite easy to do. But these arguments represent a clear attempt by the right to stem the growing feeling across the country that President Obama deserves credit for the improved economy.