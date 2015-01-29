Now That It's Budget Time, Republicans Are Pretending to Care About the Deficit Again

On Monday, President Barack Obama will release his budget for the 2016 fiscal year. It will call for a full replacement of the sequester. “The President’s budget will fully reverse those cuts for domestic priorities, and match those investments dollar-for-dollar with the resources our troops need to keep America safe,” a White House official said. The proposal, much of which Obama has already revealed in recent weeks, is certain to anger Republicans because it increases spending. But based on their actions over the past year, they are in no position to complain about the deficit.

At the end of 2013, Senator Patty Murray, then the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, and Representative Paul Ryan, then the chair of the House Budget Committee, agreed on a budget to fund the government for the 2014 and 2015 fiscal years. That plan relaxed the sequester by a total of $65 billion. The Ryan-Murray deal said nothing about the budget for the 2016 fiscal year, though. That means, unlike his budget last year, which was more a statement of principles than a meaningful document, Obama’s budget this year is the Democratic Party’s opening bid in what is likely to be a long battle over the size of the federal government. The president’s budget will call for $561 billion in defense spending and $530 billion in non-defense spending—about $74 billion above sequestration levels. White House officials say that the increased funding will be offset by spending cuts elsewhere and increased revenue. “If Congress passes my budget,” Obama wrote in the Huffington Post Thursday, “our country would meet the key test of fiscal sustainability, with our debt declining as a share of our GDP.”

We don’t know what is exactly in his budget but expect most of that additional revenue to come from raising taxes on the rich. For instance, the president’s tax plan, which the White House released a few days before the State of the Union, would impose a tax on bank liabilities and raise the capital gains tax rate. It would also eliminate the “stepped-up” basis loophole that benefits wealthy heirs.

Republicans quickly shot back that the plan was unserious and an indication that Obama wasn’t willing to compromise. But they haven't yet presented their own plan. For the past few years, Ryan has been the standard bearer for Republican budgeting, but he is now chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. Representative Tom Price has taken over for him as chair of the House Budget Committee, and with Republicans now a majority in the upper chamber, Senator Mike Enzi has taken over for Patty Murray as chair of the Senate Budget Committee. While Price, Enzi, and the rest of the party are sure to reject Obama’s plan, there are deep disagreements about whether to relax the sequester, particularly the cuts to defense spending.