Now That It's Budget Time, Republicans Are Pretending to Care About the Deficit Again

We don’t know what is exactly in his budget but expect most of that additional revenue to come from raising taxes on the rich. For instance, the president’s tax plan, which the White House released a few days before the State of the Union, would impose a tax on bank liabilities and raise the capital gains tax rate. It would also eliminate the “stepped-up” basis loophole that benefits wealthy heirs.

Republicans quickly shot back that the plan was unserious and an indication that Obama wasn’t willing to compromise. But they haven't yet presented their own plan. For the past few years, Ryan has been the standard bearer for Republican budgeting, but he is now chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. Representative Tom Price has taken over for him as chair of the House Budget Committee, and with Republicans now a majority in the upper chamber, Senator Mike Enzi has taken over for Patty Murray as chair of the Senate Budget Committee. While Price, Enzi, and the rest of the party are sure to reject Obama’s plan, there are deep disagreements about whether to relax the sequester, particularly the cuts to defense spending.

Whatever the Republican plan eventually looks like, it’s likely to be heavy on cuts to non-defense spending and light on cuts to defense spending. It may even increase defense spending. Last year, for instance, the Ryan Budget raised defense spending by $483 billion over the 10-year budget window. His plan stayed within the budget caps by cutting non-defense discretionary spending by $791 billion during that period. And, as in past years, Republicans will surely point to the deficit as rationale for making further cuts to non-defense discretionary spending. Those fears are overstated. As the Congressional Budget Office reported Monday, the debt is only forecasted to rise slightly over the next 10 years. There’s no reason to panic over it and make drastic spending cuts.