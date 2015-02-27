At the annual Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on Friday, former Texas Governor Rick Perry drew cheers when he declared, “The unemployment rate is a sham.” He’s not the only one who feels that way. Just a few weeks ago, Jim Clifton, the CEO of Gallup, called the unemployment rate a “Big Lie.” Perry and Clifton are wrong: There’s nothing fake about the unemployment rate. But Perry’s comments are indicative of the Republican Party’s inability to criticize the economy under President Barack Obama.

The Labor Department calculates the traditional unemployment rate—the one you see cited in newspapers and on cable TV—by dividing the number of unemployed people looking for work by the number of employed people and the number of unemployed people looking for work. Currently, it is 5.7 percent. The idea that the government is rigging the number, like some on the right thought before the 2012 presidential election, is preposterous. That simply isn’t happening.

But Perry and Clifton aren’t arguing that the traditional unemployment rate, technically known as the U-3 measure, is fake. At least, I’ll give Perry the benefit of the doubt that he’s not arguing that. Instead, they believe that the unemployment rate does not offer a realistic representation of the labor market—and they’re not wrong. The U-3 measure doesn’t take into account people who have dropped out of the labor market altogether, too discouraged to look for work. That happened to a lot of people after the Great Recession. Construction workers, without any job possibilities, simply stayed home and stopped searching for jobs. In fact, millions of working-age Americans dropped out of the labor market.

But the Labor Department releases a number of measures of the labor market—five other unemployment rate statistics, in fact. The U-5 measure, for instance, includes not just unemployed workers but also discouraged workers and any other workers who are “marginally attached to the labor force.” Currently, it is at 7.0 percent, and it has been falling at basically the same rate as the U-3 measure over the past four years. (The blue line is the U-3 measure, the red line is the U-5 measure.)