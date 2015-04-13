Marco Rubio Isn't a Fraud. He's Just Hobbled by Republican Politics.

Some of those ideas are genuinely good. Others are updates of the same old Republican orthodoxy—fresh rhetoric for stale policy. Some, like The New Republic's Brian Beutler, look at Rubio's proposals and conclude he is a fraud—that he is trying to fool centrists and center-left liberals into supporting a disguised version of traditional Republican policies. I propose another possibility: that Rubio earnestly wants to put forth conservative policy solutions to fix our tax system and improve the lives of poor Americans. The problem is, he must tailor these solutions to gain substantial support in the GOP, and those compromises would cause more harm to the poor.

That's the generous interpretation, anyway—but the one I took in evaluating his proposals on taxes, welfare, and immigration.



Rubio Is Not Afraid of Deficit Hawks

In crafting their tax plan, Rubio and Senator Mike Lee had to choose two of the following: cut marginal tax rates, expand the Child Tax Credit (CTC), and keep the plan deficit-neutral. They selected the first two and dropped any pretense that the plan would be deficit-neutral. Using a static score, the Tax Foundation estimated the Rubio-Leeplan would lose $4 trillion over the next decade. In an age of rising inequality and aging demographics, the plan, which is also very regressive, is wildly unrealistic. The benefits accrue predominantly to the people who need them least and it fails to account for the real reasons our spending is projected to rise significantly in the next few decades. In other words, if Rubio is such a wonk, this is not the plan he would’ve devised.