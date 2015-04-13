Marco Rubio Isn't a Fraud. He's Just Hobbled by Republican Politics.

Immigration Reform: Rubio's Moving Target

Rubio may be most well-known in the public for his support for the Senate immigration reform plan in the 113th Congress and the subsequent freak out conservatives had over it. Before he supported a pathway to citizenship, Rubio was considered a leading candidate for the Republican nomination in 2016. Afterwards, many political analysts wrote him off entirely.

But recently, Rubio has attempted to mend fissures with the conservative base while continuing to show compassion for undocumented immigrants in the U.S. He disavowed his previous position on immigration and now believes that any changes to U.S. immigration policy cannot come until the federal government achieves certain unspecified metrics on border security. Beyond that, he also wants to convert the current immigration system from family-based to merit-based. Undocumented immigrants could apply for temporary nonimmigrant status after undergoing a background test, learning English and paying a fee. After a decade, they could apply for permanent residency.

What Rubio doesn’t say in his book is that permanent residency eventually allows undocumented immigrants to apply for citizenship. Rubio admits as much in an interview with The New York Times. In other words, his new plan includes a path to citizenship. That’s not how Rubio describes the plan in his book, where he even says that undocumented immigrants wouldn’t have “any special pathway” to permanent residency.

Rubio is dancing with conservatives here. He understands that the GOP must have some plan besides “self-deportation” for the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. But he also learned firsthand that explicitly proposing a pathway to citizenship is unacceptable in today’s GOP. So instead he downplayed that part of his plan and focuses on the need for strong border metrics. Politics demanded it.

Rubio isn’t the most well-known Republican wonk that many on the left consider a fraud. That honor goes to Representative Paul Ryan, who often speaks about trying to help the poor while his budgets, if implemented, would have been disastrous for low-income Americans.

Yet the same generous interpretation that I applied to Rubio can be applied to Ryan. In order to stay relevant within the Republican Party, he had to propose massive spending cuts—cuts that Ryan himself didn't believe in. This isn’t just my theory. New York Times columnist Ross Douthat wrote last year:

Now without claiming special knowledge, my sense is that Ryan himself might accept some of the merits of the first critique [that his budget cuts too much from antipoverty programs], and that his budget’s implausible discretionary cuts were mostly driven by the political imperative to 1) meet the House conservative demand for a balanced budget as soon as humanly possible (in ten … no, five years!) without 2) including any kind of Social Security overhaul. While there isn’t (yet) a Ryan blueprint specifically focused on safety-net reform, if you look at some of his post-2012 forays on the issue, you can see the outline (in this op-ed, for instance) of a more plausible approach, in which the focus is on reshaping antipoverty programs rather than just slashing them to achieve unlikely spending targets.

Three weeks later, Ryan released his own antipoverty plan that was incompatible with his past budgets. But this inconsistency didn’t stop Douthat from praising the antipoverty plan by saying it “basically eliminates the daylight that existed between ‘Ryanism’ and reform conservatism on safety net reform.” In order to credit Ryan for this new plan, though, you have to assume that he didn’t actually believe what was in the Ryan budgets, or at least has significantly evolved on the issue in the past year. Rubio is hoping for a similarly generous interpretation of his policy agenda—that the negative components of it are there out of political necessity and will be quickly forgotten.

This interpretation is flawed for three reasons. First, journalists can’t read the minds of candidates. Maybe Rubio really does support a massive tax cut and I’m giving him too much credit by suggesting he could be acquiescing to it for political reasons. Second, even if Rubio is changing his proposals for political reasons, political science research tells us that candidates actually stick to their promises. If Rubio proposes a big tax cut, it’s more than likely that he’ll try to pass a big tax cut if he wins the presidency. That means, ultimately, Rubio’s ideal plan—the one unconstrained by politics—doesn’t matter that much. Journalists should assume that Rubio’s platform represents his policy agenda if he wins the White House.

Most importantly, to downplay the negative features of Ryan’s budgets and Rubio’s tax proposals is to excuse their bad ideas. Ryan is free to denigrate the poor and Rubio can promise further tax cuts for the rich when the political situation suits them—and face no consequences for doing so. Ultimately, this eliminates accountability from our political system.

It's tempting to overlook those reasons and give Rubio the benefit of the doubt. After all, it's not easy to be a wonk in a Republican Party that's hostile to unorthodox ideas. Rubio is at least trying to push his party in the right direction. But journalists and policy analysts cannot ignore the implications of Rubio's agenda, as conservatives have sometimes done with Ryan. We must judge Rubio’s policy platform—in its entirety—on its own merits.