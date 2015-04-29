Supreme Court Conservatives Accuse Death Penalty Opponents of “Guerrilla War”

But does it? If Warner’s case and other botched executions in his own state, Ohio, and Arizona are any indication, it’s not clear that midazolam prevents an execution amounting to cruel and unusual punishment. In the face of that uncertainty, the justices put on their scientific hats anyway and pummeled lawyers for the men on death row and Oklahoma with questions about midazolam’s so-called efficacy. It was an unnerving hour of questioning—the notion that the Supreme Court, in its wisdom, seems poised to answer definitively questions about a drug’s “ceiling effects,” pharmacological properties, and other scientific imponderables reflects the nature of a case that was surreal from the very start.

At best, the court should stay away from all of this and send the case back to the lower court for serious fact-finding and more expert testimony. But it probably won’t. Because at the bottom, Glossip v. Gross is a case about the death penalty. And lest anyone think otherwise, that’s grounds enough for conservatives on the court, particularly justices Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito, to want to send a clear message from the bench where the Constitution stands on the matter.

“Let’s be honest about what’s going on here,” said Alito, before delving into a mini-lecture on the death penalty’s constitutionality, the policy debates around it, and how voters are free to abolish it or even resort to the courts to fight it. What Alito seemingly won’t tolerate is “the guerrilla war against the death penalty which consists of efforts to make it impossible for the states to obtain drugs that could be used to carry out capital punishment with little, if any, pain.”