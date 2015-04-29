Supreme Court Conservatives Accuse Death Penalty Opponents of “Guerrilla War”

The specter of an Oklahoma man who exclaimed his “body was on fire” as he was put to death hung over a contentious Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday, as the justices grappled over the constitutionality of the state’s lethal injection protocol. But you wouldn’t know any of this by merely sitting in the courtroom. There was no acknowledgment that in January, the court had refused—over vigorous opposition by four justices—to halt Charles Warner’s execution, only to change its mind a week later by agreeing to hear his and other death-row prisoners’ appeal. Of course, that was too late to save Warner.

The justices’ indecision about the merits of Warner’s initial appeal is shrouded in mystery, and it raises serious questions about the Supreme Court’s standards in hearing capital cases. But the fact remains that Warner's death by lethal injection allowed his peers to mount a full-on Eighth Amendment challenge to Oklahoma’s use of midazolam, a sedative the state claims suffices to avoid pain at the moment the state administers the remainder of the lethal cocktail.

But does it? If Warner’s case and other botched executions in his own state, Ohio, and Arizona are any indication, it’s not clear that midazolam prevents an execution amounting to cruel and unusual punishment. In the face of that uncertainty, the justices put on their scientific hats anyway and pummeled lawyers for the men on death row and Oklahoma with questions about midazolam’s so-called efficacy. It was an unnerving hour of questioning—the notion that the Supreme Court, in its wisdom, seems poised to answer definitively questions about a drug’s “ceiling effects,” pharmacological properties, and other scientific imponderables reflects the nature of a case that was surreal from the very start.

At best, the court should stay away from all of this and send the case back to the lower court for serious fact-finding and more expert testimony. But it probably won’t. Because at the bottom, Glossip v. Gross is a case about the death penalty. And lest anyone think otherwise, that’s grounds enough for conservatives on the court, particularly justices Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito, to want to send a clear message from the bench where the Constitution stands on the matter.