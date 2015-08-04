Reaction from the oil and gas industry has been more mixed. The American Petroleum Institute said in a statement that it “opposes the rule because it oversteps the authority given to the EPA under the Clean Air Act.” Even as it registered its complaint, the oil lobby tellingly didn't pledge to fight the proposal. And the plan gives natural gas a boost, even if it isn’t as much as the industry would like. "We are confident about the role that natural gas can and will play in America's clean power future," America’s Natural Gas Alliance commented.

Certainly, Obama's climate plan will have an impact on the coal industry. Under the new regulations, coal will eventually support just 27 percent of the nation’s power grid, down from almost 40 percent today. Yet Republicans' war on coal rhetoric seems increasingly tired. Coal hasn't been king for a long time, and scuttling Obama's regulations will do little to revive the industry.

In 2008, when Obama took office, almost 18,000 coal miners were employed in Kentucky, 14,000 of them in Eastern Kentucky. Today, fewer than 6,000 miners remain in the region. Yet the real cause of the industry's decline isn't Obama. It's the free market that Republicans love to embrace. As renewables and natural gas have driven coal prices down, coal jobs have shifted away from Central Appalachia, where coal is more expensive, to Wyoming, where it is cheaper to mine. Mining coal is simply no longer an economically viable option in Kentucky.

While McConnell is busy defending the coal industry's honor, the White House is taking steps to assist miners. In February, the administration proposed a stimulus for coal country in its 2016 budget, which would include job training for laid-off workers and investments in health care and retirement security for miners and their families. Congress will need to act to move this plan forward, but the Republican majority has shown little interest in the aid. Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear supports the initiative, saying in February, we “look forward to its approval by Congress and implementation in the coming months.” Kentucky is still waiting for McConnell to act on it.

“Even as they ignore my plan to actually invest in revitalizing coal country and retraining those workers for better paying jobs and healthier jobs,” Obama said on Monday, taking aim at McConnell and his other critics. “I want to work with Congress to help them. Not to use them as political football.”