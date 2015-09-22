President Hillary Clinton Could Put Obama's Climate Record to Shame

On Tuesday afternoon, with the nation’s attention turned to Pope Francis making landfall in Washington, D.C., Hillary Clinton gave an Iowa town hall the answer environmentalists have long waited to hear from her on the Keystone XL pipeline. “I oppose it,” she said.

For years, the former secretary of state has insisted she could not come forward with her personal opinion on the project, using an assortment of excuses to explain that she would not comment while the State Department’s review of the project—which has stretched on endlessly, and conveniently for Clinton, since 2009—was still in progress.

That's recently changed, as the pressure for her to come forward has only grown with Senator Bernie Sanders’ rise in the polls. Last week, she warned, "I'm putting the White House on notice” on Keystone; on Tuesday, she handed Keystone activists a clear win, yet still made clear that she sees the project as one giant nuisance. "I think it is imperative that we look at the Keystone Pipeline as what I believe it is, a distraction from important work we have to do on climate change,” Clinton said. “And unfortunately from my perspective, one that interferes with our ability to move forward with all other issues."

Ignore Clinton’s grudging comments. This is a huge political victory for environmentalists. It reflects how significantly the politics around Keystone have shifted in a few years—after all, Clinton herself said she was "inclined" to approve it in 2010. Now, the expectation is Obama too will reject it. It also means the leading Democratic candidate has adopted not one, but two of green activists' key issues. Last month, Clinton said she opposes drilling in the U.S. Arctic, in a significant break from the Obama administration. "It's not worth the risk of drilling," she tweeted.