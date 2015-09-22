President Hillary Clinton Could Put Obama's Climate Record to Shame

That's recently changed, as the pressure for her to come forward has only grown with Senator Bernie Sanders’ rise in the polls. Last week, she warned, "I'm putting the White House on notice” on Keystone; on Tuesday, she handed Keystone activists a clear win, yet still made clear that she sees the project as one giant nuisance. "I think it is imperative that we look at the Keystone Pipeline as what I believe it is, a distraction from important work we have to do on climate change,” Clinton said. “And unfortunately from my perspective, one that interferes with our ability to move forward with all other issues."

Ignore Clinton’s grudging comments. This is a huge political victory for environmentalists. It reflects how significantly the politics around Keystone have shifted in a few years—after all, Clinton herself said she was "inclined" to approve it in 2010. Now, the expectation is Obama too will reject it. It also means the leading Democratic candidate has adopted not one, but two of green activists' key issues. Last month, Clinton said she opposes drilling in the U.S. Arctic, in a significant break from the Obama administration. "It's not worth the risk of drilling," she tweeted.

Her reasons for championing the policies that are near and dear to environmentalists probably have more to do with fending off Sanders’ unexpected success early in the campaign cycle. Sanders has long opposed Keystone, and as the White House decision has lingered, Clinton was increasingly painted into a corner. She could dodge endless questions about her position on Keystone, or she could finally silence critics who say Sanders is a better climate ally than Clinton.