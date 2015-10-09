Has Bernie Sanders Lost His Edge on Climate Issues?

R.L. Miller, founder of the Climate Hawks Vote PAC, ranked Sanders this spring as the top senator on climate change. But she says she hasn't seen Sanders' environmental passions reflected in the campaign. "The current iteration of his stump speech isn't pushing very hard on climate at all," she says. Miller and other activists remain convinced Sanders is as committed as ever to the cause, but as Grist's Ben Adler first noted, he’s only brought up climate issues mostly as applause lines. And in his high-profile September speech to evangelicals at Liberty University, Sanders disappointed environmentalists by never once mentioning climate. Equally disappointing, the senator has failed to connect environmental concerns to the broader themes of inequality he’s stressed in his campaign. Clinton has now even outpaced him with her ambitious proposals for expanding solar energy.

Sanders has pressed Clinton on only three main issues—the same three that initially gave him a strong advantage among environmentalists. From the beginning of his campaign, Sanders took a firm position against building the Keystone XL pipeline, Arctic drilling for oil, and President Barack Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. “It is hard for me to understand how one can be concerned about climate change but not vigorously oppose the Keystone pipeline,” he said in July. He launched his campaign with climate activist and anti-Keystone leader Bill McKibben at his side, and by August, he'd earned an endorsement from the progressive environmental group, Friends of the Earth.

Since then, however, Clinton has deliberately taken each talking point away from Sanders. As secretary of state, she worked on both the Keystone review and TPP, but she's now staked herself out in opposition to both, and she's come out against Arctic exploration for oil and gas. Sanders has welcomed each announcement, while emphasizing that he's held these positions for years. And he has gotten some credit for nudging Clinton in the right direction; Dante Scala, a University of New Hampshire political scientist, is among those who've speculated that Sanders' rise gave Clinton the "incentive" to move left.