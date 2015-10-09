Has Bernie Sanders Lost His Edge on Climate Issues?

Bernie Sanders should be everything environmentalists want in a presidential candidate. When the senator from Vermont announced his 2016 run, their longtime best friend on Capitol Hill looked like the perfect foil to push Hillary Clinton off the fence on contentious issues like the Keystone XL pipeline and Arctic drilling. Then, if his campaign picked up enough steam, he'd have the opportunity to expand the debate on green priorities beyond those big-ticket controversies.

That’s not exactly how things have turned out. Ahead of the first Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, it's not even clear that Sanders still holds the high ground on climate issues, now that Clinton has adopted a more aggressive environmental stand on many of his signature issues. Sanders’ standard stump speech still frames climate change in stark terms—as “the single greatest threat facing the planet”—and his campaign announcement included a clarion call to “transform our energy system away from fossil fuels” toward energy efficiency and renewable energy. But he hasn’t matched this high-minded rhetoric with a broader agenda on fossil fuels and alternative energy. It's beginning to make environmentalists wonder: Is this really what we were waiting for?

R.L. Miller, founder of the Climate Hawks Vote PAC, ranked Sanders this spring as the top senator on climate change. But she says she hasn't seen Sanders' environmental passions reflected in the campaign. "The current iteration of his stump speech isn't pushing very hard on climate at all," she says. Miller and other activists remain convinced Sanders is as committed as ever to the cause, but as Grist's Ben Adler first noted, he’s only brought up climate issues mostly as applause lines. And in his high-profile September speech to evangelicals at Liberty University, Sanders disappointed environmentalists by never once mentioning climate. Equally disappointing, the senator has failed to connect environmental concerns to the broader themes of inequality he’s stressed in his campaign. Clinton has now even outpaced him with her ambitious proposals for expanding solar energy.

Sanders has pressed Clinton on only three main issues—the same three that initially gave him a strong advantage among environmentalists. From the beginning of his campaign, Sanders took a firm position against building the Keystone XL pipeline, Arctic drilling for oil, and President Barack Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. “It is hard for me to understand how one can be concerned about climate change but not vigorously oppose the Keystone pipeline,” he said in July. He launched his campaign with climate activist and anti-Keystone leader Bill McKibben at his side, and by August, he'd earned an endorsement from the progressive environmental group, Friends of the Earth.