Five Republican Delusions About the Environment

1. Actually, climate change is a problem.

We're long past due for a Republican to offer some kind of plan for addressing out-of-control greenhouse gas pollution. The presidential candidates will talk all day about how they will reverse President Obama's landmark restrictions on carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants, called the Clean Power Plan, and pull the U.S. out of a pending global climate deal. But even the small minority who, like Jeb Bush, will admit out loud that climate change is a threat refuse to propose any action that could help address it. That might be what the conservative base in Iowa demands, but the candidates are out of step even with their own party: One poll conducted by prominent conservative pollsters found that 54 percent of GOP voters support a revenue-neutral carbon tax and renewable energy tax credits.

2. We cannot drill our way to energy independence.

For decades now, ever since President Richard Nixon pledged to make it happen, just about every Republican—joined by many Democrats—has promised energy independence. Republicans say that by opening all of the public lands and the entire ocean for fossil fuel development, America would no longer have to rely on oil from the Middle East. It’s a false promise, because the U.S. will still be just as susceptible to global oil price shocks, and will likely remain a net importer, even if more of our oil is being produced in North America. Meanwhile, Republicans ignore the other half of the equation to achieving something near energy independence—efficiency measures like raised mileage standards for cars that cut Americans’ demand for oil in the first place.

3. The clean energy industry isn't some fantasy Al Gore dreamed up.

Republicans' are casting their "drill, drill, drill" vision of achieving energy independence by boosting fossil-fuel development—both onshore and offshire—as bold and visionary. Democrats’ enthusiasm for solar and wind energy, by contrast, is seen as failed and outdated; as Marco Rubio’s plan says, “Hillary Clinton’s energy vision is stuck in the past.” Numbers tell a different story: At 174,000 employees, the solar industry may make up just one-tenth of 1 percent of U.S. jobs, but the industry is growing at a rapid clip. It accounts for one in every 78 new jobs in America, according to the industry trade group Solar Foundation. The wind industry counts nearly 80,000 employees (for a point of comparison, the Keystone XL pipeline would employ a couple thousand employees for a temporary project, and fewer than 50 permanent employees). And how do Republicans respond to these numbers? They ignore the fact that the clean energy industry exists, unless they're pooh-poohing it.

But clean energy is saving consumers and businesses more and more money, as prices come down. “Onshore wind is today competitive in many places in the U.S. and around the world with coal and gas fired generation technology,” an analyst with Bloomberg New Energy Finance recently told the Washington Post. “Solar generally remains pricier, but prices are also dropping fast." But when Republican candidates do talk renewables, it's only to bemoan these credits as a waste of taxpayer dollars on a failed technology.