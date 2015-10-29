The GOP Debates Have Ignored One of America's Biggest Economic Threats

Republicans are three debates in, and the presidential candidates have yet to field a substantive question on climate change.

CNBC’s debate on Wednesday in Colorado was supposed to focus on economic growth. But one of the greatest uncertainties about future economic growth and national security has barely warranted a passing mention in any of the GOP forums. Don’t blame the candidates for this one, blame the networks moderating the debates. CNBC doesn’t seem to recognize the huge economic costs fossil fuels impose on the country.

By the International Monetary Fund’s estimate, the hidden costs of fossil fuels amount to $5 trillion. A 2014 White House report found that global temperatures of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above preindustrial averages would cost the U.S. economy $150 billion each year. Those costs only grow with time. The ski industry alone is a major force for Colorado’s tourism, but shorter winters and less precipitation have cut into profits. Nationwide, the nearly $11 billion ski and snowboard industry saw less revenue in the last decade, compared to its best seasons before it, because of too little snowfall. Colorado faced deadly torrential flooding in 2013 and was in the grips of a multi-year drought until spring 2015.

The GOP candidates spent much of the debate lambasting the moderators for what they perceived as biased questions. On climate change at least, the moderators did fall down on the job.