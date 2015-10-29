The GOP Debates Have Ignored One of America's Biggest Economic Threats

By the International Monetary Fund’s estimate, the hidden costs of fossil fuels amount to $5 trillion. A 2014 White House report found that global temperatures of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above preindustrial averages would cost the U.S. economy $150 billion each year. Those costs only grow with time. The ski industry alone is a major force for Colorado’s tourism, but shorter winters and less precipitation have cut into profits. Nationwide, the nearly $11 billion ski and snowboard industry saw less revenue in the last decade, compared to its best seasons before it, because of too little snowfall. Colorado faced deadly torrential flooding in 2013 and was in the grips of a multi-year drought until spring 2015.

The GOP candidates spent much of the debate lambasting the moderators for what they perceived as biased questions. On climate change at least, the moderators did fall down on the job.

During the undercard debate earlier in the evening, CNBC did question New York Governor George Pataki and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham about climate change, and received strong responses from the only two candidates in the GOP race who do accept climate science. “I'm not a scientist, and I've got the grades to prove it,” Graham said. “But I've talked to the climatologists of the world, and 90 percent of them are telling me that greenhouse gas effect is real.” Pataki echoed the sentiment. “One of the things that troubles me about the Republican Party is too often we question science that everyone accepts," Pataki said.