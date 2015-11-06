There’s a powerful moment occurring on climate change right now in the GOP. As Greg Sargent writes in our latest issue, the party's solid wall of science-denial has begun to crack. In September, eleven House Republicans signed a resolution calling climate change a manmade problem that must be fixed. Then, last Thursday, in another sign of the shift, four senators—Kelly Ayotte, Mark Kirk, Lamar Alexander, and Lindsey Graham—announced their own energy and environment working group. So far, this is a trickle, not a flood, and it doesn’t mean the larger GOP will soon come around to a sensible climate platform. But it does say something hopeful about the state of America's climate politics. This small but growing cadre of climate-positive Republicans understands that denying the science, or ignoring the issue, increasingly makes even conservatives appear out of touch with voters. Two of the senators in the new working group, Kirk and Ayotte, face immediate political pressures—tough 2016 reelection battles against Democratic opponents who boast stronger environmental credentials. Ayotte, though, is the clearest example of a Republican running toward the issue to boost her electability.

Before joining the Senate, Ayotte had a positive environmental record as the attorney general in New Hampshire, having fought the Bush administration for failing to regulate carbon. But for much of her first Senate term, she was hard to distinguish from conservative Republicans who do not think climate change is real, or worth addressing. During her 2010 campaign, she signed an Americans for Prosperity pledge to vote against pro-climate legislation like cap-and-trade, and she received regular positive ratings from the group on her conservative voting record (and low ratings from environmentalists).

Ayotte made her first high-profile move to support climate change policy at the beginning of the year. While the Senate considered amendments on a bill to approve the Keystone XL pipeline, Ayotte broke with her party ten times, including opposing an amendment to curb the president’s powers to forge an international climate treaty. She also was one of only five Republicans senators who voted yes on a resolution that said human activity is driving climate change.

In October, Ayotte became the first Republican senator to embrace President Barack Obama’s landmark Clean Power Plan, which sets the first-ever limits on greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector. "After carefully reviewing this plan and talking with members of our business community, environmental groups, and other stakeholders, I have decided to support the Clean Power Plan to address climate change through clean energy solutions that will protect our environment," she said in a statement. Ayotte said she “will carefully monitor implementation of the plan to make sure there is sufficient flexibility for New Hampshire to meet its goals and that the plan does not have an adverse impact on Granite State energy costs."

What inspired her dramatic shift? For starters, Ayotte has a formidable opponent next year—Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan, who trails the senator by only a few points in polling. Hassan has strong green credentials to lean on, having backed a number of pro-clean energy bills and climate bills over her career. Ayotte's endorsement of the Clean Power Plan came just days after Hassan endorsed it and urged members of the New Hampshire congressional delegation to follow her lead. The timing could hardly have been a coincidence.