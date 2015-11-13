The New Republic’s coverage of the second Democratic primary debate kicks off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 14. Whether you’re planning on spending your Saturday night watching the debate (no judgment) or not (so jealous), be sure to follow our live updates and analysis at New Republic Minutes, led by Elspeth Reeve and Jeet Heer.



The debate itself starts at 9 p.m. EST from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. The stage will be much less crowded than at Tuesday’s Republican debate: Participants Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Martin O’Malley will have some extra elbow room and speaking time now that Lincoln Chafee and Jim Webb have dropped out of the race.



The debate will be hosted by CBS, along with partners KCCI and The Des Moines Register. There will be four moderators: Face The Nation host John Dickerson, CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, local CBS affiliate KCCI-TV anchor Kevin Cooney, and Register political columnist Kathie Obradovich.

The focus of this debate, according to Dickerson, will be the economy—particularly stagnant wages and how to fund health care, education, and retirement. (Keep your ears open, though, for talk of Hillary’s electability, the one topic the candidates really should discuss but probably won’t.)