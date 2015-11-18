Hence, big players like banks and phone companies have powerful incentives to sneak into customers’ bills unexplained new charges here, or pare benefits there, that jack up total revenue by tens or hundreds of millions of dollars. In Spokeo, the “no injury” meme appears in business advocates’ briefs as a warning that greedy plaintiffs’ lawyers are trying to target technical, trivial infractions by a corporate defendant, amass hundreds or thousands of claimants, allege massive aggregate damages, and then effectively blackmail such defendants into settling without trial, even though few or no class members have “actually” been harmed.

In a similar vein, the no-injury line is put to work in another of the Chamber-backed pending cases, Tyson Foods, Inc. v. Bouaphkeo. Here the nation’s largest food-packer appealed a $5.8 million jury award to 3,000 slaughterhouse workers not paid overtime for time spent “donning and doffing” required protective clothing and equipment. Since Tyson failed to keep donning and doffing time records, the plaintiffs used standard statistical sampling techniques to produce an average of lost wages across the plaintiff class. Tyson asks the Court to dismiss their case, on the ground that some class members may not have actually worked more than 40 hours a week, and hence suffered “no injury.”

Justice Stephen Breyer retorted that judicial reliance on sound statistical sampling techniques is “the most common thing in the world”—in particular, to preliminarily assess a claim to determine whether the case can proceed as a class action at all. But if Breyer’s conservative colleagues take business advocates’ “no-injury” mantra as a cue to strip trial judges of that tool, would-be class action plaintiffs will have to prove actual damages for every class member, at the outset, before they have a chance to collect the necessary evidence—most or all of which is typically in the files of the defendant company.

That will indeed be a new world. For individuals wronged by big businesses, getting rectification will go from very hard to well-nigh impossible.

Will the Court go there? Already, the Roberts Court has erected formidable new procedural protections for corporate defendants. As detailed in a recent three-part New York Times investigative series, it has authorized companies to unilaterally bar consumers, employees, and the like from going to court at all, or otherwise seeking any form of class relief, through fine-print contract requirements to shunt all disputes into private, one-at-a-time, binding arbitration.

This term’s three attacks on class actions are part and parcel of the “far-reaching power play orchestrated by American corporations” spotlighted by the Times. In the third, Campbell-Ewald v. Gomez, argued October 14, the Chamber and its allies seek authority to unilaterally extinguish any class action as to all class members, simply by offering to settle the lead plaintiff’s claimed damage, even if the offer is not accepted.

But in this past month’s oral arguments, signs surfaced that there may not be five votes for business’s more extreme demands. There was also annoyance, from Justice Anthony Kennedy in particular, at business lawyers for asking their presumed judicial friends to overlook shifting rationales and other procedural gaffes.

Thus, openings may remain to limit and even repair the damage wrought by the Court’s recent pro-corporate binge. But progressive advocates and constituencies will need to mobilize the strategic and political resources to wage a concerted, long-term campaign to secure the rights of American workers and consumers. To chart a course for building on efforts already underway is an enterprise far too ambitious to attempt here. But two quick observations are worth sketching.

First, the drive to shelter business from individual legal redress can only be stopped or reversed if the battle ceases to be almost entirely an insiders’ game. The general public must come to see the Supreme Court’s threat to pocket-book protection laws like the Fair Credit Reporting Act as serious, and legally illegitimate, threats to their interests. The good news is that recent history shows that this is not an insuperable challenge. Campaigns to eviscerate particular workplace and consumer legal protections have been aborted, at least temporarily, when progressive advocates spurred public outrage over Supreme Court cases pitting sympathetic victims against implausible business claims to defeat liability. Though spotty, such successes demonstrate that some Court conservatives are sensitive to public opinion, when it is mobilized.

Second, class action advocates need to address, and credibly counter, the narratives their adversaries put forth to gain sympathy from judges and policy-makers. In particular, business advocates have gained traction with their complaint that, in the words of District Judge Jed Rakoff, “[T]he huge financial incentive [that class actions create for plaintiffs’] lawyers ... easily leads to abuses.”

Advocates cannot ignore such complaints; Rakoff is widely perceived as a capable—and liberal—judge. They need to produce sound answers and develop legal solutions that minimize abuse without gutting class remedies.