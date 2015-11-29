For much of the past year, the U.N. climate talks in Paris were viewed as something of a global party. Finally, after years of failed negotiations, world leaders had some signs of progress they could point to that showed they were finally taking the issue of climate change seriously. Thousands of environmental activists planned to travel to the French capital to remind the 190 participating countries of how much further they had to go to reach a truly historic agreement. Al Gore’s plan to throw a celebrity-studded concert gave the whole event a celebratory atmosphere. Now, of course, in the wake of the terrorist attacks in Paris, the tone of the conference has become much more subdued, and many of the ancillary events, including the massive People’s Climate March, have been cancelled due to security concerns.

Despite the attacks, however, world leaders have remained committed to the talks. President Barack Obama will attend the conference’s opening ceremony, along with a delegation that includes Secretary of State John Kerry, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and NOAA Administrator Kathryn Sullivan. “The most powerful tool we have to fight ISIL is to say that we’re not afraid,” Obama said last week. “I think it is absolutely vital for every country, every leader to send a signal that the viciousness of a handful of killers does not stop the world from doing vital business, and that Paris—one of the most beautiful, enticing cities in the world—is not going to be cowered by the violent, demented actions of a few.”

And the business of the climate talks is indeed vital. If we do not move swiftly to curb carbon emissions, global temperatures are on pace to rise more than 4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century—an outcome that would have severe environmental repercussions. In recent months, countries have put together national pledges for curbing emissions, formally called Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs), which lay out a course through 2030. The United Nations estimates that these pledges will add up to 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming by 2100—assuming live up to all of their promises over the next few decades—though other analyses have suggested that the total will be closer to 3.5 degrees. Either way, the U.N.’s Christiana Figueres, the chair of the Paris conference, has admitted that these proposals are still “by no means enough.”

Plenty of other necessary climate policies won’t make it into the final text. For example, there’s no mention of carbon pricing in the draft proposals, deflating hopes that the world would rally around a mechanism for reflecting the true cost of fossil fuels. And groups of nations are still jostling for something more ambitious than what’s been promised. A number of developing nations that stand to lose the most from a warming planet have come together in recent weeks to urge just that. They expect rich nations to pay up for causing climate change in the first place.