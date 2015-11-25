With this performance, Redmayne could feasibly become only the fourth actor ever to win back-to-back Oscars. (The last actor to do so was Tom Hanks in 1994.) Redmayne’s Oscar-winning turn as Stephen Hawking in last year’s The Theory of Everything was a physical spectacle, a master class of discipline and control. (The actor kept a chart mapping Hawking’s decline scene by scene, muscle by muscle, a feat all the more impressive considering he filmed the scenes out of order.) In The Danish Girl, the physical transformation is not so systematic, but Redmayne, for whom speaking always seems slightly laborious, puts in another inspired physical performance.

Redmayne was director Tom Hooper’s first choice for the role and it’s not difficult to see why: As Lili, Eddie Redmayne is beautiful. Slipping from boyish charm into feminine loveliness feels easy, almost natural. But that would be selling Redmayne short: It’s not just that he looks good as a woman; it’s that he excels at the performance of womanhood. Early in the movie, Gerda sketches her sleeping husband, his right hand laid delicately across his chest, almost caressing the left side of his neck. It’s a passing detail at the time, perhaps too affected and painterly, but later, it becomes a familiar position for Lili, a feminine, protective stance shielding her from the criticism of the world.

Through this pose, as well as Redmayne’s shy smile and quick glances, we come to recognize Lili in Einar, even as the line between them blurs and finally, disappears. Even after Lili tries to go back to being Einar—makeup and wig removed, suit and tie restored—Redmayne’s face somehow remains that of Lili rather than Einar. It’s a remarkable performance, keyed in to the nuances of human movement and of the physical manifestations of gender. It’s not just Redmayne performing Einar and Lili; it’s also Lili’s performance of masculinity and femininity. She copies the movement of women’s hands while choosing fish at the market, she watches his wife coax stockings up her legs, she studies a naked woman pleasuring herself at a peepshow, drinking in the details, the desires, the limits of womanhood. By the end of the movie, it’s as if Einar never existed.

But while Redmayne has the showier role, Vikander anchors the movie. (Her performance has even led to criticism that, even though the movie tells a trans person’s story, its hero is a cisgender character.) In this way, The Danish Girl is not so different from The Theory of Everything, exploring the toll of a long, profound, and irreversible change on a loving marriage. Like Jane Hawking, Gerda’s love and dedication to her husband may seem saintly, but Vikander ensures Gerda is never condemned to so dull a fate. As screenwriter Lucinda Coxon put it, “Gerda’s goodness is never passive,” and some of the movie’s most interesting moments are when it pauses to dwell on Lili’s effect on Gerda. Not only does Gerda lose her husband, but she’s caught in an agonizing paradox: Her career takes off after she starts painting nudes of Lili, combining Lili’s face with the female form her lover so desperately craves.

The Danish Girl may be, for Hollywood, the most high-profile portrayal of a trans person to date. It’s already been criticized for casting a cisgender actor to play a trans woman, and it’s bound to face much more criticism, both political and artistic, on its long road to the Academy Awards. But the film, with its tender performances and painterly cinematography, asks to be judged by the strength of its storytelling rather than its significance as a cultural touchstone.