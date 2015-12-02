The headliner at the sold-out event (tickets were free but limited; attendees lined up for more than half an hour to get in) was Naomi Klein, the Canadian journalist and author whose 2014 book, This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate, has become a rallying point for a large swath of the environmental movement. Colleagues and collaborators joined her onstage to launch their own vision for the future in the form of a pamphlet called “The Leap Manifesto.”

“I refuse to put our future in the hands of those cloistered at Le Bourget,” Klein said to applause. Afterward she told me independent efforts will be essential after the failure she is sure will come. “I thought there was a pretty good chance that people would leave Paris demoralized. And you know we can’t afford to lose years to depression as we did after Copenhagen” following the 2009 climate talks there, she added.



The very international crowd at the Salle Olympe de Gouges—named, perhaps appropriately, for an early feminist and abolitionist playwright who was guillotined in 1793 for siding with the wrong Jacobins—represented a wide range of views. Hassan Yussuff, the leader of Canada’s national labor movement, was on stage alongside a Danish member of parliament and an advocate from Canada’s Cree Nation. Some in the crowd were also attending the talks and peripheral events at Le Bourget. Others rose to express their skepticism over the concept of representative democracy, some visibly upset that the manifesto’s authors would even consider lobbying politicians with their ideas.

The crowd was united in their shared advance disappointment over what they think the Paris talks will yield. They are discouraged by UN officials’ pre-conference resignation that the likely agreement will not keep emissions below the 2-degree average global temperature increase that scientists say is a critical point (much less the 1.5-degree limit that countries in the most vulnerable situations, especially small islands, have demanded). They are dismayed that the United States in particular is not only fighting against a legally binding emissions agreement, but, as Klein put it, “trying to redefine ‘legally binding’” in ways that will allow corporations and markets to determine the course of action. They were also furious about France’s crackdown on environmental protesters, justified by a state of emergency imposed after the November 13 attacks.

Though the negotiations at the official climate talks are only in their third day, and the first since the heads of state left and negotiators could really get to work, it’s already fair to say the group’s manifesto will be significantly different from anything that might get signed by governments in mid-December. For one, it calls for 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, with the shift starting immediately.