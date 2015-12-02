The Paris talks are falling behind schedule already, and it’s only day three. Negotiators have a lot to do in very little time: They need to cut down a text of over 50 pages and resolve every minor and major word choice by December 11. And they face their first major deadline on Saturday, when the French government, as the host of the talks, expects to receive a streamlined text. Will they make it in time? According to Carbon Pulse, negotiators are already meeting until 2 a.m., and, at the current pace, they will need to resolve a bracket every 90 seconds for the entire week to stay on track. From there, higher-level negotiators will take this text to resolve the still-bigger issues.
Good thing they stocked provisions:
Here’s our progress report on COP21. Blue bars indicate progress toward the goals, compared to yesterday, red bars indicate backward momentum, and gray bars indicate no change:
Here’s a roundup of the biggest news from around the conference:
- Divestment reaches a new milestone: $3.4 trillion in assets, which indicates the quickening growth of the movement. (New Republic)
- Of the more than 50 corporate sponsors of the conference, several have ties to the fossil fuel industry. (Mother Jones)
- Jeb Bush said he would have skipped the climate talks if he were president. If that happened, the U.S. would be the only major world economy not represented. (New Republic)
- In France, there’s another group that’s really worried about climate change: winemakers. (Huffington Post)
- The success or failure of the Paris agreement all comes down to what’s in the brackets. (The Atlantic)
- Akon sat on a COP21 panel on sustainable development today, just the latest in his environmental exploits. (New Republic)
- A big subject on day three is which countries will finance the innovation and programs climate change requires, and how much nations should contribute. (The New York Times)
- The U.S. and China have appeared united at the conference, but how friendly are the two countries, really? (E&E Publishing)
- COP21 is important, but it can also be amusing. In the first days of the conference, world leaders expressed the gravity of the talks with overused metaphors like “the planet is a patient” and “the eyes of the world are upon us.” (The Guardian)
- Meat is a huge issue for climate change, but it’s not on the table at the negotiations. (National Journal)
Read our previous progress reports: