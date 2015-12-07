Countries cleared a major hurdle this weekend by pulling together a draft agreement that sets the groundwork for resumed negotiations in week two of the Paris conference. A more streamlined version of the text is now in the hands of ministers from some 200 countries to carry over the finish line. France is leading the push past traditional divides that have plagued past conferences.

“We’re talking about life itself,” France Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in an emotional speech over the weekend. “I intend to muster the experience of my entire life to the service of success for next Friday.”

Fabius has given ministers until Thursday to hand over a negotiated draft that can be translated and formally adopted by Friday. There’s a lot left to do, but let’s not dismiss the progress made so far. The Paris talks are already much further along, compared to where negotiations stood in Copenhagen in 2009.

Here’s our progress report on COP21. Blue bars indicate progress toward the goals, compared to yesterday, red bars indicate backward momentum, and gray bars indicate no change: