Countries cleared a major hurdle this weekend by pulling together a draft agreement that sets the groundwork for resumed negotiations in week two of the Paris conference. A more streamlined version of the text is now in the hands of ministers from some 200 countries to carry over the finish line. France is leading the push past traditional divides that have plagued past conferences.
“We’re talking about life itself,” France Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in an emotional speech over the weekend. “I intend to muster the experience of my entire life to the service of success for next Friday.”
Fabius has given ministers until Thursday to hand over a negotiated draft that can be translated and formally adopted by Friday. There’s a lot left to do, but let’s not dismiss the progress made so far. The Paris talks are already much further along, compared to where negotiations stood in Copenhagen in 2009.
Here’s our progress report on COP21. Blue bars indicate progress toward the goals, compared to yesterday, red bars indicate backward momentum, and gray bars indicate no change:
Here’s a roundup of the biggest news from around the conference:
- Global corporations are realizing how climate change will affect their profits and are trying to gain advantage by influencing the climate talks. (New Republic)
- Republican Senator James Inhofe told a room of climate change deniers they’re “doing the Lord’s work.” (New Republic)
- After canceling concerts in Paris following the terrorist attacks in November, U2 took to the stage Sunday and Monday. (Vulture)
- Three words that could make or break the talks. (Pacific Standard)
- An infographic showing how states and regions across the world reduced and committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in 2015. (The Climate Group)
- Two New Zealand University students have started a Google doc to keep track of what’s being said behind closed doors at the conference. (Slate)
- Bernie Sanders released his new climate plan, which includes a pledge to cut carbon pollution 40 percent by 2030. (New Republic)
- Laurence Tubiana, France’s top climate envoy, thinks details of conference organizing—like soft-lighting and delicious food—encourage progress at the talks. (New York Times)
- As the second week of negotiations start, Obama’s top advisers arrive to demonstrate the United States is committed to cutting emissions, despite resistance from Congress. (E&E Publishing)
- A run-down of the ten nations that did not submit Intended Nationally Determined Contributions, including Venezuela and North Korea. (Bloomberg Business)
