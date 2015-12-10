Cocaine was the drug of choice in Hollywood back in the 1970s, but these days the film and television industries can be more accurately described as addicted to superheroes. Entertainment about caped avengers and masked vigilantes continues to enjoy an unprecedented sway, dominating not just box offices but also studio planning for the foreseeable future. The Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man brought in $450 and $180 million respectively this year, and studios have promised no less than 29 more superhero movies in the next five years, ranging from sequels to well-established franchises (X-Men, Captain America) to mash-ups (Superman v. Batman) to plunges into nerd esoterica (Aquaman, Cyborg). Moreover, television remains home not just to several continuing series (The Flash, Arrow, Agents of Shield) but also many projects in development. In 2013, Netflix signed an ambitious sixty-episode agreement with Marvel for four separate series and a miniseries, and the first two, Daredevil and Jessica Jones, premiered this year. Superheroes tower not only over Hollywood but also over literature. It was announced this year that Ta-Nehisi Coates and Margaret Atwood would both be writing superhero series—Coates for Marvel’s Black Panther series, and Atwood a series called Angel Catbird for Dark Horse Comics—joining writers like Jonathan Lethem and Samuel Delany who have also tried their hand in the genre.

While superhero geeks might rejoice in the abundance of entertainment available, there’s no question that the many critics worry that the genre is playing an outsized role in Hollywood. The 2015 Academy Award for Best Picture went to Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Birdman, a movie which owed much of its industry popularity to the way it confronted widespread anxiety about the pervasiveness of the superhero genre. Birdman tells the story of an actor, Riggan Thompson, played by Michael Keaton, who is trying to get out from under the shadow of the blockbuster superhero franchise he starred in when he was younger—an avian nod to Keaton’s turn as Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 film.

As Thomson tries to remake himself into a reputable Broadway actor, a critic cruelly asks, “Are you at all afraid that people will say you’re doing this play to battle the impression that you’re a washed-up superhero?” Thomson denies the accusation, but Birdman has a far stronger sway than he admits, serving in the film as a kind of embodied alter ego, articulating Thomson’s fantasies and rages. There’s no escaping from superheroes, Birdman suggests, even though they are a blight on our culture.

Birdman might be said to deal with a niche problem: not many of us have to worry about being typecast by a multi-million dollar blockbuster. Still, the popularity of Birdman among Academy voters speaks to the concern that superhero and other action-adventure franchises have become too hegemonic, squeezing out the ability of Hollywood to tell more human scaled-stories. Writing in Grantland at the end of 2014, film critic Mark Harris used Birdman to discuss about the toxic prevalence of superhero films and franchise culture. “There is no escape anymore,” Harris argued.