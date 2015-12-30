There’s a quiet moment in Suffragette, between the protests and hunger strikes, when Violet (Anne-Marie Duff), one of the most radical, committed activists, leaves the movement. She’s pregnant again. When she tells Maud (Carey Mulligan), whom she had brought into the group, Maud doesn’t ask Violet to stay. She simply gives her a hug. Movies about men’s political struggles are almost always focused on the sacrifices men make for their cause, but in this brief moment of female solidarity, we get a rare glimpse of the reverse: For women, sometimes the movement can’t be everything, no matter how much they believe in it.

Focus Features

Sleeping With Other People: “Be a little rude to the clitoris.”

Directed by Leslye Headland

This sweet, sexually explicit rom-com is a classic will-they-won’t-they story cloaked in a quirky premise. Lainey (Alison Brie) and Jake (Jason Sudeikis) run into each other at a support group for sex addicts years after losing their virginity together in a one-night stand. Despite an obvious attraction, they vow to remain just friends, with a safe word for whenever the sexual tension gets to be too much. They stick to it, and guide each other through life’s many travails: sex addiction, kids’ birthday parties, an emotionally abusive relationship, and—in one hilarious scene—the basics of pleasuring oneself. After Lainey confesses to not having had an orgasm for a year, Jake gives Lainey a lesson in masturbation using a glass jar that once held green tea. (The keys, in case you were wondering, are to “tap the roof” and “mind the gap.”) “The trick is to be a little rude to the clitoris,” Jake says, “you know, like you’re scratching a record.” It’s a hilarious scene, but it’s also refreshingly frank and open about female anatomy and sexuality.

IFC Films

The Diary of a Teenage Girl: What you’re going through is normal.

Directed by Marielle Heller

There’s nothing extraordinary about Minnie Goetze, a 15-year-old girl living in drug-happy, sexually liberated 1970s San Francisco with her single mom. Like most girls her age, she’s curious about sex and yearns desperately to be loved. But The Diary of a Teenage Girl, which chronicles her sexual awakening, feels extraordinary in its honesty. “This is for all the girls when they have grown,” Minnie says, and the movie takes that pledge to heart. It’s a frank, sometimes brutal depiction of one girl’s sexual desires, no judgment attached. After losing her virginity to her mom’s boyfriend, Minnie lays in the bath dreaming about him, and when she’s out of the water, she stares at her naked body in the mirror. “Sometimes I look in the mirror and I can’t believe what I see,” she says. “I just realized I’ve had breasts for three full years now.” These are thoughts all girls have had, but maybe not said aloud—and certainly never heard in a movie.