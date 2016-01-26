When Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders shared a stage—separately—at Monday night’s Iowa Democratic Forum on CNN, the most noticeable thing was the difference in volume. By reputation, Sanders is a shouter, but on this occasion he came across as much quieter than Clinton, who gave forceful, directed, and impassioned answers to some difficult questions from Iowa Democrats. Both candidates were fighting against stereotypes that voters have formed of them, using a new tone to win over those still wavering before the Iowa caucuses next Monday. And both of them gave, in their different ways, remarkably convincing performances.

Sanders’s image, of course, is that of a brash New Yorker, a barker with loud words and spittle flying out of his mouth. Larry David’s now-legendary Bernie Sanders imitation captures this side of the Vermont senator. But that wasn’t the Sanders on stage Monday night. Instead, he talked to his interlocutors—mostly ordinary Democrats, as well as host Chris Cuomo—in a genial, good-natured, conversational way. When asked how he could do better on gender issues than Clinton, who is making a bid to be the first female president, Sanders went out of his way to engage his questioner, not letting his answer be truncated by Cuomo but speaking at length on a point where he’s perceived as weaker. Whether he convinced the questioner or not, he certainly came across as sincere and willing to be engaged.

At the end of his 45 minutes, which kicked off the forum, Sanders spoke movingly about his late parents—quietly, too, and in an unfeigned manner that was surprising coming from any politician. This was a very human Bernie Sanders.

To be sure, he didn’t avoid every political pitfall. Sanders is likely to be haunted by his statement, “We will raise taxes, yes we will.” The Clinton camp eagerly seized upon this answer during the forum, in fact, making sure that journalists didn’t miss it. And if Sanders is the Democratic nominee, he gave the Republicans a sound bite they will eagerly exploit. If Bernie’s style on Monday night didn’t fit the stereotype of him as a barking socialist, his tax comment will provide fuel for that other stereotype: that his ideas are too extreme for America.