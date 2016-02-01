These are statements that a black electorate that values the Obama legacy, with all its warts, doesn’t easily forget. West personifies an antipathy toward Obama that the wide majority of black voters don’t share, and by associating with West, Sanders risks alienating those voters. Clinton herself has been quite vocal of late, sometimes to a fault, about protecting Obama’s accomplishments. Given that, assigning the president’s loudest black critic to help you with your run for the Democratic nomination seems strategically unwise.

Cornel West speaks at a Sanders rally in Davenport, Iowa last Friday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

But though Sanders sent West to lead off his recently launched tour of historically black colleges and universities, it isn’t the racial aspect of West’s message that Sanders stands to benefit from. It’s smart to have the professor on Sanders’s team for one key reason: West is there to inspire a different kind of anger in white people. Sanders’s largely white, male, and self-identified progressive fan base is surely eating up the professor’s fiery rhetoric placing the candidate in the tradition of past civil rights leaders while admonishing the Obama record and warning that Clinton is a progressive-come-lately. (See Charles Pierce’s laudatory recap of West’s Iowa speech for Sanders three months ago.) You can also see why Sanders would want West with him: He represents an absolutist, uncompromising view of progressivism. It is the foundation for the political revolution he seeks to incite.

Sanders is a compelling political figure in this political moment precisely because he seeks to paint himself as an Obama-style underdog while remaining thoroughly critical of Obama’s legacy. He is trying to evoke the 2008 “Yes We Can” campaign while seeking to improve upon it, feeding the progressive change on Wall Street and beyond that he feels went left unaddressed during the eight years of Obama’s presidency. And the way he’s inspiring people is less with dovish talk of reconciliation between the parties—something Obama himself just admitted has failed—and more with a rage against the machine.

I’ve argued why the Sanders approach doesn’t serve the needs and wants of black and Latino voters in this election cycle. While I’d certainly include West in that critique, it doesn’t apply to the electorate at large. Sometimes, a candidate needs to do something that appears unconventional and perhaps even unwise at the moment, with the promise of future electoral benefits.

Listening to Tyler detail how the meeting proceeded over two hours, I thought about a Friday Washington Post report detailing how the Clinton campaign has been quietly doing the most to ensure their so-called “March firewall” is upheld. Obviously, she wants a win on Monday. But say Sanders upsets her in Iowa, then blows her out, as expected, in New Hampshire. That will make a lot of folks in Clintonland, no doubt including the Democratic National Committee, nervous—even as the race heads to more diverse states like South Carolina. Despite the fact that a reputed Sanders advantage in enthusiasm isn’t borne out by the polls in Iowa, and no one’s cast a vote yet, the Clinton folks are seeking to avoid a 2008 repeat. They’re using help from the SEIU and Planned Parenthood to get the word out.

Wednesday night showed that she is counting on black clergy to do the same for her. We can debate the modern-day role of the black church in both civil rights and political activism, and how their congregations are aging perceptibly. But there is a reason these politicians, Democrats especially, maintain the tradition of visiting these black churches to urge them to show up at the polls. These preachers have roots in the African American communities they tend to; they know them intimately. And Tyler feels he knows what they want in 2016.

“At this point, in this election, it is absolutely about results for black people,” Tyler said, noting with worry the need to counteract a Congress with Republican control in both houses and a Supreme Court tilting right under Chief Justice John Roberts. “We have broken through the glass ceiling; I continue to rejoice in President Obama’s election. But we have to have a president who can deliver on things that are important for us.”

One of those priorities is historically black colleges and universities. Clinton reminded those attending the Mother Bethel summit that she is pledging a $25 billion fund for all private HBCUs, something that means a great deal to Tyler, a graduate of two of them: Clark Atlanta University and Payne Theological Seminary. “These schools are dying,” he told me. “I don’t see any other candidates, certainly from the other political party, talking about that kind of major investment in our schools.” Noting how HBCU graduates have changed our nation, Tyler said “they’re not just critical to black success. They’re critical to American success.”

Great connecting w/ the next President of the United States,and I publicly endorsed her as my candidate of choice. pic.twitter.com/gEkhCWvg9I — Zina C. Pierre (@ZinaCPierre) January 28, 2016

Clinton’s visit to Mother Bethel was certainly filled with political purpose, as was her Saturday morning MSNBC op-ed about the Flint water crisis and her demand, hours later, that one of the four newly announced Democratic debates take place in the Michigan city. But in a week when catering openly to white voters is not only understandable but mandatory, the former secretary of state gave an indication of how she plans to play the long game in this primary—and showed that despite her massive advantage among voters of color, she’s not taking them for granted. She’d better not, since she is the only one in the entire presidential race with ground to lose in that regard. Even as we hype up the nearly monochromatic Iowa and New Hampshire contests, Clinton knows the black vote is her best hope for eventual nomination.

While Tyler became one of 28 clergy members present to endorse Clinton following the meeting, he is expecting her to be a vital functionary and ally for black priorities rather than a movement leader that seeks to rally us to her cause.

“We’ve had a black president for eight years,” Tyler told me. “His presidency has proven how deeply dug in institutionalized racism is. Who the president is [remains] simply one part of a larger game plan black people have to have in America. We cannot look to the presidency to solve these problems for us.”