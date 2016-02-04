Tim Grierson just got back from a whirlwind movie-viewing spree at the Sundance Film Festival. On episode two, he tells Will Leitch about his favorite and least favorite movies from the event, the big project everyone is talking about (yes, it’s Birth of a Nation), and why two films about the same 1974 tragedy are coming out this year.

Tim and Will also discuss the special joys of watching movies at a film festival, free from outside influence, as well as the exhaustion that eventually sets in. Take a listen.

Grierson & Leitch write about the movies regularly for the New Republic. Follow them on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com. To ask questions or comment about the podcast, email the guys at griersonleitch@newrepublic.com.

