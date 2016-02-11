On this episode of Grierson & Leitch, the guys discuss the Coen brothers’ new movie Hail Caesar! starring Josh Brolin, George Clooney, and a host of other famous faces. They also review the new film adaptation of the popular zombie fiction book Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, starring Lily James and Sam Riley.

Come for the reviews, stay for the bonus politics and football banter at the end.

