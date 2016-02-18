This time on Grierson & Leitch, the guys discuss three new movies: the not-your-grandpa’s-comic-book-film starring Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool, the much-anticipated sequel Zoolander 2, and Michael Moore’s new take on the U.S.’s shortcomings, Where to Invade Next.

Bonus: Will Leitch poses a special challenge to listeners. Take a listen to see if you want to accept.

