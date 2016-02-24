To some scholars, originalism now dominates constitutional discourse on both the left and right, in large measure because of Scalia. As the political theorist Corey Robin put it, “Where yesterday’s generation of constitutional scholars looked to philosophy … to interpret the Constitution, today’s looks to history, to the moment when a word or passage became part of the text and acquired its meaning. Not just on the right, but also on the left.” Arguments about the broad influence of Scalia’s purported originalism often focus on District of Columbia v. Heller, the landmark Second Amendment opinion that Scalia authored. This is because both Scalia and Justice John Paul Stevens, in his dissent, primarily used historical arguments to justify their outcomes.

But such debates about history are nothing new. On the New Deal Court, for example, Felix Frankfurter and Hugo Black engaged in a running historical debate about whether the Fourteenth Amendment required the provisions of the Bill of Rights to be applied to state governments. Frankfurter concluded that the Bill of Rights was not applicable, and that the Due Process clause should be applied to the states on a case-by-case basis. Black concluded that the Bill of Rights was fully binding on the states.

Frankfurter and Black ended up where they ended up, for the most part, irrespective of where the history might have led them. Frankfurter was consistently skeptical that the Court should take an active role in protecting civil liberties, and preferred minimalist, case-by-case decision-making. Black believed the Court should be more interventionist, and (like Scalia, from the other ideological direction) generally preferred clear rules to balancing tests. Frankfurter’s views were primarily motivated by his opposition to the activism of the conservative Supreme Courts of the twentieth century, not his historical understanding of constitutional provisions. And for all of Black’s labors in the Library of Congress, his libertarian views of free speech were a distinctly twentieth-century innovation, bearing little resemblance to how free speech was generally understood at the time of the ratification of the First Amendment.

Heller is precisely analogous. The vote on the case broke down precisely on expected ideological lines. What grand theory the majority and dissenting opinions used to justify their conclusions is not terribly important. Before and after Scalia, justices will use history when they believe it supports their ex ante conclusions and ignore it when they believe it doesn’t.

And, of course, Scalia himself was far from a consistent originalist. As Heller shows, history is often indeterminate, providing adequate evidence for both sides of a debate. And in cases where historical evidence might be inconsistent with his cherished political views, Scalia would simply ignore it. It is farcical to argue that the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment was originally understood in 1789 as forbidding all racial classifications. This didn’t stop Scalia from finding that federal affirmative action programs were categorically unconstitutional because they classified people by race, with a conclusory two-paragraph opinion that says nothing about the history of the Fifth Amendment.