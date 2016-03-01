Super Tuesday, the presidential primary season’s day of reckoning, is upon us. So why is it such a big deal? And how does it work? Here’s the lowdown.

The History

Think of Super Tuesday as the Mormonism of U.S. election traditions: surprisingly new, and rife with mystifying mechanics. While there had been “Super Tuesdays” in previous cycles, the current version dates to 1988, when nine Southern states held their contests on the same day. Super Tuesday was designed partly as an antidote to the hyper-local retail politics of early primary and caucus states—also known as Iowa Syndrome. Clustering a number of primaries together means (theoretically, at least!) that candidates have to discuss national issues like foreign policy and the economy, rather than pandering to voters in specific states.

You also might hear the name “SEC Primary” being thrown around. That’s in reference to the Southeastern Conference, the big collegiate athletic conference down South. A half-dozen Southern states with SEC teams will have delegates at stake on Tuesday. Back in the ‘80s, Southern Democrats pushed heavily for a Dixie-fied Super Tuesday, hoping that Southern voters would help lift a moderate, “electable” candidate to the nomination. But the strategy backfired, with centrist favorite Al Gore splitting Southern votes with the other contenders like Michael Dukakis, the eventual nominee. In 1992, however, it worked: Super Tuesday played a key role in propelling Bill Clinton to victory.

The Mechanics

Voters in 13 states and one U.S. territory will head to the polls—the most of any day in the primary season. Two states, Wyoming and Alaska, will only hold Republican contests, while 11 others will host caucuses or primaries for both parties: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia.