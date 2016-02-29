Cruz’s communications director, Alice Stewart, insists that the candidate will confound the pollsters throughout the region on Tuesday, noting that Cruz “was down in Iowa, and he still won”—thanks largely to his ground game and intensive campaigning in the state. But in Texas and the other Super Tuesday states, relying on a grassroots network to come through when it counts, as it did for Cruz in Iowa, is precarious at best.

Texas, as Ramsey notes, “is not a retail state. It’s wholesale. You’re not going to win here by showing up at every diner.” Trump had barely stepped foot in the state prior to last week’s rally in Fort Worth, which drew some 10,000 people, and his sparse field operation lost its director less than two months ago. But Trump’s face has been as orange and ubiquitous on Texas news programming as on every other TV across the nation. And while Cruz has received endorsements from such prominent figures as former Governor Rick Perry and current Governor Greg Abbott, and has secured the support of a vast statewide political apparatus, the outlook on the ground is murky. “There’s been a lot of noise down here,” Ramsey says. “A lot of party regulars are with Rubio.” Ramsey even wonders whether the ghosts of Jeb Bush and Rand Paul, Texas natives both, could siphon off some uninformed voters, since both remain on the ballot.

Like the other SEC states, Texas awards its delegates proportionally, making it that much more difficult for Cruz to pull off the major delegate coup he needs to gain momentum. The more likely outcome is a mixed one, in Texas and throughout the South, with a couple of nominal victories and a spattering of second-place finishes. Under that scenario, Cruz would walk away from Super Tuesday with a decent haul of delegates and still be, if anything, further from winning the nomination than he is presently.

Aside from the slippage in his evangelical support, Cruz’s biggest problem is that he’s so thoroughly despised by the Republican establishment that even a surprisingly good night for him—or an exceptionally bad night for Rubio and John Kasich—might do little to narrow the field. The GOP elite, to say nothing of the national media, has too much invested in Rubio as the Trump alternative to abandon him at this point.

In the aftermath of Super Tuesday, a lot of attention will be paid to how close Cruz can keep it in the Southern states he doesn’t carry, and how well he performs relative to Rubio. But Cruz, who has out-fundraised every remaining candidate thus far, including in SEC country, will have little incentive to duck out, regardless of whether he stands a serious chance of winning the nomination. He may be beset on all sides by enemies, but unlike the frontiersman at the Alamo, victory and death are not his only two options.