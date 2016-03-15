On this episode of Grierson & Leitch, Tim Grierson and Will Leitch discuss the claustrophobia-inducing thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Goodman. They also debate the merits of Sacha Baron Cohen’s new action-comedy, The Brothers Grimsby, which is chock full of the vulgarity (but maybe not the urgency) that we’ve come to expect of the Ali G and Borat creator.

The guys close out the show with their weekly discussion of a listener-suggested movie. This week, it’s the 1991 romance/fantasy/mystery/thriller Dead Again, directed by Kenneth Branagh. If you submit an iTunes review of the podcast and include the name of a favorite flick, they could select your movie next.

Follow Grierson & Leitch on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com. To ask questions or comment about the podcast, email the guys at griersonleitch@newrepublic.com.