As such, the things about Garland that would ordinarily concern liberals—most notably, his relatively advanced age and his shaky record on civil liberties—are less important than they ordinarily would be. McConnell’s assertion that “it seems clear that President Obama made this nomination not with the intent of seeing the nominee confirmed but in order to politicize it for purposes of the election” is almost comically hypocritical, but it’s not exactly wrong either. With confirmation out of the question, Obama is trying to hurt the GOP, thereby maximizing the chances that the next Supreme Court nomination will be made by a Democratic president with a Democratic Senate majority. That the other finalist for the nomination, Sri Srinivasan—Garland’s fellow judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit—had a similarly moderate profile makes Obama’s intentions clear.

It should also be noted that, were Garland to be confirmed, say, in the lame duck period after a Democratic victory in November, there’s little risk that he would be the liberal equivalent of David Souter, who famously aligned with the Court’s liberal wing after being nominated by George H. W. Bush. University of Michigan Law professor Sam Bagenstos tweeted earlier today that Garland is “[Stephen] Breyer without the super-long questions at oral argument.” That is, a liberal judge who is reliably progressive on issues like national power, civil rights, and reproductive freedom, but votes with conservative justices in cases involving the rights of criminal defendants. That’s certainly not a pick that would make liberals excited, but Garland is hardly a conservative. Breyer, after all, voted with Ruth Bader Ginsburg 93 percent of the time in the most recently completed term.

To this extent, Obama’s political logic makes sense. The University of Colorado law professor Paul Campos writes admiringly of Obama’s choice to nominate a moderate who has been extensively praised by Republican senators like Orrin Hatch in the past. “If they carry through with their we-just-made-it-up-on-the-spot principle,” Campos argues, “and refuse to even give an indisputably moderate nominee such as Garland a hearing, they will look like petty obstructionists to swing voters in their home states.” The fact that Republicans won’t have any decent excuse to oppose Garland, other than their belief that Obama shouldn’t be permitted to fill the vacancy, will, in this interpretation, compound the political damage.

This may well be right. But there are two possible objections to this line of reasoning.

One potential problem is that appointing a moderate justice might make it harder for a future Democratic president to nominate a strong liberal by moving the political center of gravity to the center. However, although Garland is more moderate than Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, there isn’t much evidence that nominating a moderate begets more moderates. (Ronald Reagan followed Sandra Day O’Connor with Antonin Scalia; George H. W. Bush followed David Souter with Clarence Thomas.) If anything, Republican opposition to a moderate will give Hillary Clinton even less incentive to pick someone like Garland.