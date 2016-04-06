Going solo, Tim Grierson reviews Richard Linklater’s fun and hilarious take on the 1980s, Everybody Wants Some, a true hangout movie with surprisingly poignant moments.

Also on the podcast, the guys finally weigh in on one of the year’s better regarded films, Zootopia, and give a mini-review of Don Cheadle in Miles Ahead. Grierson and Leitch also revisit two classic movies suggested by listeners: This week’s picks are Shotgun Stories, a 2007 drama by Jeff Nichols set in rural Arkansas, and one that is slightly closer to home, 2003’s Shattered Glass.

