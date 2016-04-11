Louder Than Bombs: One Unhappy Family

There is an unknowable question at the heart of Louder Than Bombs—was Isabelle’s fatal car accident actually a suicidal act by a depressed woman?—but Trier leaves it unanswered, allowing it to eat at the other characters. Making his English-language debut after two strong Norwegian dramas, Reprise and Oslo, August 31st, Trier remains interested in the dynamics between people who know each other well—and how that supposed intimacy can leave room for lots of ambiguity, tension, and uncertainty.

In Louder Than Bombs, Trier illustrates this by fracturing his timeline, moving deftly between the present, the past, dream sequences, and alternate interpretations of the same scenes so that we gain greater insight into what we’re observing or, sometimes, become less sure of the details. Some critics have complained that the film, which premiered in competition at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, lacks an emotional center—that the film is just a collection of different story threads that never quite come together. But having seen Louder Than Bombs twice now, I find that absence to be intentional and effective. Trier keeps his distance so that we’re never entirely sure what to make of what we see, purposely refusing to fill in the full picture. And that noticeable void at Louder Than Bombs’ core is the space where Isabelle resides, haunting it like a ghost.

Huppert gives a performance that’s intensely ethereal, which is appropriate considering that Isabelle is portrayed in the film as not being quite real. Depending on who is remembering her, she can be cold or seductive, incredibly hip or thoroughly forlorn, but the actress never lets us doubt that these are all just different aspects of the same character. Louder Than Bombs isn’t a Rashomon-style investigation—there’s no “right” answer to the riddle of Isabelle—and Huppert imbues this photographer, wife, and mother with an aura of inscrutability that can’t be pierced. Nonetheless, we see the spell she wove over each of the family members, as Jonah, Gene, and Conrad all seem handicapped by her death—although we also get the sense that, were she still alive, she might have maintained her enigmatic, somewhat distant hold on them regardless.

After his disastrous turn as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman, Eisenberg returns to firm footing here as a bright, composed young man who may jeopardize his new family in pursuit of a past love. (We haven’t seen the last of Erin.) But the reasons why Jonah considers such an option is left vague, although it’s easy enough to guess his motivations. Druid plays a familiar troubled-teen character—Conrad’s so obsessed with violent video games and ineffectual around classmates that it’s understandable when Jonah asks him half-jokingly if he’s going to shoot up his school. But in a sign of Louder Than Bombs’ emphasis on complicated, unresolved characters, Conrad never answers his brother, and even when his personal storyline goes in unexpected directions, we’re not sure what will become of him.

That unknowing applies to everyone we see in Louder Than Bombs. There are many ways such a tasteful, fragmented family drama could go wrong. Artificially amplify the stakes and the movie could come across as pretentious. Insist that the family’s woes are some sort of grand metaphor for the human condition and you risk drowning the proceedings in significance. And in its broad outline, Louder Than Bombs calls to mind plenty of previous family-is-hell films, Trier’s use of multiple story strands practically guaranteeing that some characters never spark our interest. (Amy Ryan, who plays Gene’s new lover, is saddled for the third straight film, after Bridge of Spies and Goosebumps, with the thankless mom/wife/girlfriend role.) The problem with a film this delicate is that it can sometimes come across as brittle, its minute observations about family and relationships too slight to fully register. But there’s a deep well of feeling that flows beneath everything we see in Louder Than Bombs. And when the film’s ghost finally has her say, those emotions come pouring out with surprising power.