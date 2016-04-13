Another week, another set of opportunities for Tim Grierson and Will Leitch to riff on some serious box office busts. First, the guys review Melissa McCarthy’s new comedy The Boss, directed by her husband and fellow sketch-comedy veteran Ben Falcone. They also take a look at Hardcore Henry, shot in the style of a first-person shooter video game. As Grierson says, “This movie is the sound of 500 bros high-fiving each other over and over again.” Lastly, they discuss Louder Than Bombs, an intimate drama from director and co-writer Joachim Trier. The guys actually recommend one of these three films: take a listen to find out which.

Then, for the weekly movie reboot, it’s the 1984 absurdist independent film Stranger Than Paradise. If you review the podcast on iTunes and include the name of a favorite film, the guys might select it to discuss on their next episode.

