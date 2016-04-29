Why “Electability” Is a Useless Argument Against Donald Trump

It doesn’t help that neither Cruz nor Kasich comes across as particularly electable. Cruz, after all, is one of the most hated men in Washington. This week, former House speaker John Boehner called him “Lucifer in the flesh” during a talk at Stanford University, adding, “I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life.” Kasich, for his part, has a rambling, unfocused campaigning style that strongly suggests Clinton would eviscerate him on a debate stage. Plus, it’s a bit challenging to make the case that you’re a likely winner in November when you face a nearly impossible path to the nomination—even more far-fetched than Cruz’s—and have won only a single primary (in your home state).

The premise that Donald Trump is even less electable is a hard sell, too. Granted, pollsters are saying that Trump would lose in a general election contest and hurt Republicans down the ballot. But most voters see the reverse when they tune into the news every day, with Trump getting more media attention than any other candidate, and with all the talk about how indomitable Trump is, how he just swept 60 percent of the vote in the “Acela primary” states. Does that sound like an “unelectable” candidate? Not so much.

THIS WEEK’S ADS

This week, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump shifted most of their advertising dollars to Indiana, where they’re locked in a tight battle before the May 3 primary. Cruz and his allies are recycling several old ads, but both he and Trump have also debuted new ones this week. Meanwhile, John Kasich has trained his sights on Oregon, which votes on May 17, and Hillary Clinton has pivoted into general-election, anti-Trump mode. Below, we’ve analyzed six new ads that aired for the first time this week. You can see every presidential campaign ad that’s run during this cycle at the New Republic’s 2016 Campaign Ad Archive.

John Kasich: “Vote Kasich”

Type: Issue ad

Who Paid for It? The Kasich campaign

Reach: Aired in Oregon

Impact: This ad reduces Kasich’s electability argument to a nutshell. It quotes the stunning statistic that the Ohio governor is the only Republican candidate not disliked by most of the electorate. A newscaster concludes: “Governor John Kasich is the only GOP presidential contender that could get more electoral college votes than Hillary Clinton and beat her in a general election.”

Donald Trump: “My Dad”

Type: Biographical ad



Who Paid for It? The Trump campaign

Reach: Aired in Indiana as part of a $1 million ad buy

Impact: This commercial presents Trump, the family man. He smooches his grandkids. Donald Jr. talks adoringly about his own childhood. Welcome to Trump’s new plan to sew up the Republican nomination. His top aides are pressuring him to tone down his incendiary rhetoric, and while he seems to want to keep it up on the campaign trail, his ads are a different story. Interestingly enough, Hilary Clinton also used her grandchild when re-introducing herself to voters last summer. Maybe Trump will soon be cradling babies on the campaign trail, too.

Donald Trump: “Washington Is Broken”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Trump campaign

Reach: Aired in Pennsylvania in the Pittsburgh media market as part of a $1.4 million ad buy

Impact: In this spot, Trump adopts a technique that Ted Cruz and Scott Walker have used in the past: talking directly to the viewer for a full 30 seconds. But Trump still manages to subvert your expectations. He’s pictured in front of the looming skyscrapers and bustling traffic of midtown Manhattan—an unusual choice, given that New York is often vilified in campaign ads. But the message is clear: Trump means business, even if he has to scream over the inspirational soundtrack to be heard.

Hillary Clinton: “Love and Kindness”

Type: Inspirational ad



Who Paid for It? The Clinton campaign

Reach: Aired in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Connecticut in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Hartford media markets

Impact: Clinton has long struggled to make herself seem inspirational. But these clips of her talking to the victims of gun violence and their family members are moving, if a little too on-the-nose. (Oh, another clip of Clinton holding hands with someone!) Clinton clearly wants to set herself up as the candidate who builds people up, not tears them down. It’s the best weapon she has in her arsenal against Donald Trump. So you should expect to see a lot more messages like “spread a little hope and love now” in the general.

Ted Cruz: “A Serious Leader”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? Trusted Leadership PAC, one of the outside groups backing Ted Cruz

Reach: Aired in Indiana

Impact: This ad inadvertently highlights the mixed messages the Cruz campaign and its allies are sending. In his campaign ads this cycle, the Texas senator has gone from talking about his principles, to lobbing outright attacks on Trump, to, most recently, advancing a kinder, gentler persona. Now, the Trusted Leadership PAC is backtracking to the kind of ads we saw after the Paris attacks—all terrorism, all the time. But those “radical Islamic terrorism” spots didn’t work particularly well to stop Donald Trump then, and it’s doubtful that they’ll be any more successful this time around.

Ted Cruz: “#CruzCarly for Jobs, Freedom, and Security”

Type: Endorsement ad



Who Paid for It? The Cruz campaign

Reach: Aired in Indiana

Impact: “Jobs, Freedom, Security” may be one of the most forgettable campaign slogans this election cycle, second only to the “New American Century” Marco Rubio referenced all the time. But what’s weirdest about this slogan is that Cruz only recently introduced it: The phrase shows up first in our Ad Archive at very end of March—a little late to be rebranding during an election cycle.