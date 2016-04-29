Why “Electability” Is a Useless Argument Against Donald Trump

History suggests otherwise. As Jason Zengerle wrote in late 2007, “Candidates who resort to playing the electability card are, more often than not, losers.” One of the textbook examples came in 1964, when Pennsylvania Governor William Scranton mounted a late effort to supplant the frontrunner, Barry Goldwater, at the Republican Convention in San Francisco. If there was ever a case to be made for a frontrunner being “unelectable,” this was it: Goldwater was seen by mainstream Republicans as far too radically right-wing to have a chance against President Lyndon Johnson that November. (And in the end, they were proved right when LBJ won in a historic landslide.) At the convention, Scranton sent an angry public letter to Goldwater that denounced him for his “whole crazy quilt collection of absurd and dangerous positions.” But Scranton, a moderate up-and-comer who was sometimes likened to a Republican version of John F. Kennedy, couldn’t overcome the passion of the Goldwaterites. He managed to win over ten state delegations at the convention, but Goldwater still clinched the nomination on the first ballot.

“Candidates who resort to playing the electability card are, more often than not, losers.”

Forty-four years later, in 2008, Hillary Clinton hinged much of her case against upstart candidate Barack Obama on being more electable. In late May, as her path to the nomination narrowed, the Clinton campaign wrote a final plea to Democratic superdelegates. It included a whole section titled “Hillary Clinton is the Most Electable Candidate vs. John McCain,” which cited polls that showed her beating McCain by three points in the general election—and Obama losing by the same margin. But that argument made no difference, as Clinton’s superdelegates continued to switch their allegiance to Obama.

In the 2016 Republican contest, the chance that electability will matter to voters is lower than ever. The way rank-and-file conservatives see it, the party acceded to its most “electable” candidates in the last two cycles, when it nominated John McCain and Mitt Romney and bypassed more ideological choices. For many, if not most, Republicans, “electability” has come to look like a way to both compromise the party’s principles and lose general elections. Which explains why, in Iowa this year, only 21 percent of Republican voters indicated in exit polls that they were looking for a candidate who “can win.” In New York, where Kasich was running ads that highlighted how Cruz and Trump would both lose to Clinton in the general, only 11 percent said they were looking for an electable candidate. Instead, most Republicans consistently say that they want a candidate who “shares their values.” And increasingly, they’re coalescing around Trump as that candidate.