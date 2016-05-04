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Grierson & Leitch Episode 15: Captain America: Civil War, Keanu, and a Summer Movie Preview

Marvel 2016

Marvel superheroes abound on this week’s episode of the podcast. Film critics Tim Grierson and Will Leitch take on Captain America: Civil War, starring Chris Evans as the eponymous captain, alongside a host of other superhero frenemies, from Black Widow to the Black Panther. They also review Keanu, an affable action-comedy from Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele of Comedy Central fame.

Then: What summer movies should be on your radar? The guys discuss everything from their most anticipated releases, to Donald Trump’s opposition to the all-women remake of Ghostbusters, to Woody Allen’s movie-naming strategy, to a certain fish-finding flick that kids and adults won’t want to miss. Take a listen.

Follow Grierson & Leitch on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com. To ask questions or comment about the podcast, email them at griersonleitch@newrepublic.com.

Tim Grierson

Tim Grierson is the senior U.S. critic for Screen International, chief film critic for Paste and a contributing editor at Backstage and MEL.

Will Leitch

Will Leitch is a contributing editor at New York magazine, senior writer at Sports On Earth, and the founder of Deadspin.

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Grierson & Leitch, Grierson & Leitch Podcast, Podcast, Film, Movies, Culture, Superheroes