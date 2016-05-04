Marvel superheroes abound on this week’s episode of the podcast. Film critics Tim Grierson and Will Leitch take on Captain America: Civil War, starring Chris Evans as the eponymous captain, alongside a host of other superhero frenemies, from Black Widow to the Black Panther. They also review Keanu, an affable action-comedy from Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele of Comedy Central fame.

Then: What summer movies should be on your radar? The guys discuss everything from their most anticipated releases, to Donald Trump’s opposition to the all-women remake of Ghostbusters, to Woody Allen’s movie-naming strategy, to a certain fish-finding flick that kids and adults won’t want to miss. Take a listen.

