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Grierson & Leitch Episode 16: Cannes Film Festival, Married to the Mob, and Casino Royale

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It’s that time of the year again, when directors, models, movie stars, and film critics—including our own Tim Grierson—decamp to France for the Cannes Film Festival. On this episode of the podcast, Grierson and Will Leitch discuss the festival and its most prestigious award, the Palme d’Or. They also talk through the movies and roles they’re most excited to see, from director Jeff Nichols’s Loving to actress Kristen Stewart in the French suspense drama Personal Shopper.

Then, in the weekly Reboot segment, the guys re-watch two listener-suggested movies: 1988’s Married to the Mob, and 2006’s Casino Royale, starring Daniel Craig in his first turn as James Bond. If you want to hear a movie you love on the show, leave a review on iTunes and include the name of that movie—it just might get picked out as the next Reboot selection.

Follow Grierson & Leitch on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com. To ask questions or comment about the podcast, email them at griersonleitch@newrepublic.com.

Tim Grierson

Tim Grierson is the senior U.S. critic for Screen International, chief film critic for Paste and a contributing editor at Backstage and MEL.

Will Leitch

Will Leitch is a contributing editor at New York magazine, senior writer at Sports On Earth, and the founder of Deadspin.

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Podcast, Grierson & Leitch, Grierson & Leitch Podcast, Film, Culture, Movies