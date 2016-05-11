It’s that time of the year again, when directors, models, movie stars, and film critics—including our own Tim Grierson—decamp to France for the Cannes Film Festival. On this episode of the podcast, Grierson and Will Leitch discuss the festival and its most prestigious award, the Palme d’Or. They also talk through the movies and roles they’re most excited to see, from director Jeff Nichols’s Loving to actress Kristen Stewart in the French suspense drama Personal Shopper.

Then, in the weekly Reboot segment, the guys re-watch two listener-suggested movies: 1988’s Married to the Mob, and 2006’s Casino Royale, starring Daniel Craig in his first turn as James Bond. If you want to hear a movie you love on the show, leave a review on iTunes and include the name of that movie—it just might get picked out as the next Reboot selection.

