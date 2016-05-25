Co-host Tim Grierson is back from the Cannes Film Festival. After shaking off his jet lag, he shares his best-and-worst list with Will Leitch (Sean Penn, you might not want to listen). They also discuss some of the reasons why this year’s top prizewinners were so wildly mismatched from many critics’s top picks.

After that, it’s on to the new releases. They commiserate on the buddy cop film Nice Guys, starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, and directed by Shane Black. Then, Leitch talks about his experience seeing Neighbors 2, a feminist-y but ultimately uninspiring Seth Rogen sequel.

The classic movie Reboot segment will be back in action next week.

Follow Grierson & Leitch on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com. To ask questions or comment about the podcast, email them at griersonleitch@newrepublic.com.