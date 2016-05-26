O.J.: Made in America: How Do You Like Him Now?

There’s a moment in the FX series The People v O.J. Simpson, where Simpson, sitting with his lawyers in county jail, learns that his defense team’s strategy will be to highlight the Los Angeles police department’s infamous history of police brutality towards the African-American community. Simpson is bemused by this development: “I’m not black, I’m O.J.”

Whether or not this scene took place is unknowable, but Simpson was certainly no stranger to the sentiment; he uttered the phrase to friends and teammates as early as his running-back days at USC, when he first felt the exceptional force of 80,000 fans cheering his name. Back then, O.J. Simpson had a rare kind of athletic gift, one that allowed him to see holes in the defense and glide through the gridiron, akin to how Wayne Gretzky could skate to the hockey puck or Babe Ruth could see the baseball spin in slower motion.

Was it magic or sleight of hand? Was it talent or a trick? Did his extraordinary athletic ability, and resulting celebrity, explain why the American people were so willing to give Simpson a pass on evidence of spousal abuse, until the murders of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman forced other, uglier considerations?

These questions are at the heart of Ezra Edelman’s masterful, maximalist documentary O.J.: Made in America, which will air as a five-episode series, with the first part premiering June 11 on ABC and the rest running on ESPN. (I caught the film during its week-long theatrical run for Oscar consideration.) Though it’s more than seven hours long, the documentary zips along, chronicling Simpson’s Everest-level rise and calamitous fall, as well as systemic racism and police brutality, accusations of domestic violence, and the monstrous side of fame.