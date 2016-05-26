O.J.: Made in America: How Do You Like Him Now?

Was it magic or sleight of hand? Was it talent or a trick? Did his extraordinary athletic ability, and resulting celebrity, explain why the American people were so willing to give Simpson a pass on evidence of spousal abuse, until the murders of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman forced other, uglier considerations?

These questions are at the heart of Ezra Edelman’s masterful, maximalist documentary O.J.: Made in America, which will air as a five-episode series, with the first part premiering June 11 on ABC and the rest running on ESPN. (I caught the film during its week-long theatrical run for Oscar consideration.) Though it’s more than seven hours long, the documentary zips along, chronicling Simpson’s Everest-level rise and calamitous fall, as well as systemic racism and police brutality, accusations of domestic violence, and the monstrous side of fame.

Edelman takes a wider scope than Ryan Murphy’s fictionalized account of the Simpson trial, which dug into the courtroom drama and the multi-ring media circus. The People v. O.J. Simpson began with footage of the Rodney King verdict and went on to examine the rage roiling underneath the surface of Los Angeles. The pulpy melodrama portrayed the lawyers, on both sides, as people who either failed to understand the larger, broader problem of race in the United States, or knew the issue intimately enough to manipulate it.