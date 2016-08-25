What We Learned Watching Summer Movies

Best Small Movie: I’m not sure a movie that’s nearly eight hours long, released by the most powerful sports network on the planet, can conceivably be classified as small, but O.J.: Made in America played on two movie screens to qualify for Oscar consideration and thus meets the requirements for this category. Now that I’ve gotten the paperwork out of the way, if you haven’t seen it yet, get on the ESPN app and do so right now. Ezra Edelman’s challenging, intelligent, and above all, relentlessly fair documentary is breathtaking in both its scope and its focus: There isn’t a point on the American spectrum you won’t see a little different after watching it. And despite its length, it is compulsively, addictively watchable. Even on a second viewing, you can’t look away.

Worst Movie: My first reaction here is to go with Warcraft, which was so dreary and dismaying I found myself questioning the actual utility of motion pictures. But as much as I despised that movie, it actually forced Grierson into existential despair; I worried about his will to go on living. So I can’t take that way from him. Thus, I’ll go with Alice Through the Looking Glass, a movie-type substance so totally devoid of charm and joy that you can essentially see actors looking furtively off screen, seeing if there’s a clause in their contract that allows them to escape this charmless sequel halfway through. Imagine the worst tendencies of Tim Burton, run through a Xerox machine a few times by a filmmaker who has lost control of his first big-budget assignment. Who, exactly, is this movie supposed to be for?

Biggest Surprise: I’m still rather stunned that Jason Bourne was so listless and dull. Paul Greengrass is one of my favorite filmmakers, whose best movies, like Captain Phillips, are urgent, relevant, and thrilling. But this time, he seems bored and eager to move on. Matt Damon said he was waiting to play Jason Bourne again until Greengrass returned to the franchise. By the looks of this, he’s still waiting.