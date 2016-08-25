What We Learned Watching Summer Movies

Summer movie season is over. It’s finally had its fill of us, leaving our mangled bodies twitching on the side of the road as it drives off with a rubbery squeal. Here at Grierson & Leitch, we’re very much looking forward to fall and its crop of award-hungry prestige movies. But before we turn the page, we’re going look back at the last four months, picking out the highlights amid the dreary sequels.

Will Leitch

Best Big Movie: They were all pretty bad! But we’ll get into that a couple segments later. As for the best one in a dreary summer, let’s call it a tie between Finding Dory and Captain America: Civil War. Both suffered from their sequelness and familiarity—Finding Dory, in particular, felt like a weary sigh of “okay, take this.” But if you’re going to have a summer where meals you’ve already eaten are forced down your throat, you might as well have it done by people who know how to reheat food correctly. Pixar and Marvel are as consistent entertainers as we have in Hollywood right now. It’d be nice to see them push into some more dangerous places, but this will have to suffice for now.

Best Small Movie: I’m not sure a movie that’s nearly eight hours long, released by the most powerful sports network on the planet, can conceivably be classified as small, but O.J.: Made in America played on two movie screens to qualify for Oscar consideration and thus meets the requirements for this category. Now that I’ve gotten the paperwork out of the way, if you haven’t seen it yet, get on the ESPN app and do so right now. Ezra Edelman’s challenging, intelligent, and above all, relentlessly fair documentary is breathtaking in both its scope and its focus: There isn’t a point on the American spectrum you won’t see a little different after watching it. And despite its length, it is compulsively, addictively watchable. Even on a second viewing, you can’t look away.

Worst Movie: My first reaction here is to go with Warcraft, which was so dreary and dismaying I found myself questioning the actual utility of motion pictures. But as much as I despised that movie, it actually forced Grierson into existential despair; I worried about his will to go on living. So I can’t take that way from him. Thus, I’ll go with Alice Through the Looking Glass, a movie-type substance so totally devoid of charm and joy that you can essentially see actors looking furtively off screen, seeing if there’s a clause in their contract that allows them to escape this charmless sequel halfway through. Imagine the worst tendencies of Tim Burton, run through a Xerox machine a few times by a filmmaker who has lost control of his first big-budget assignment. Who, exactly, is this movie supposed to be for?