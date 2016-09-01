Writing in The Daily Beast, Michael Daly also referenced Abedin’s “Good Wife” article—which, it’s worth pointing out, was intended partly to repair her husband’s political reputation—and trips over his shoelaces showing how woke he is. “Maybe Weiner imagined that her being such a Good Wife meant she would stand by him no matter what his compulsions prompted him to do. But a true Good Wife is not a sap. And she is no less a Good Wife if she decides that staying is no longer in the best interests of herself and her family,” he writes. Abedin “surely has other options. One of them is to leave her e-w-w-w husband and concentrate on helping another Good Wife become the first woman president.”



As in Shafrir’s piece, Abedin’s decision to leave Weiner is presented as self-actualization, despite the fact that there is no evidence to suggest that this is true. Even more absurdly, politics only presents itself so that Abedin can help Clinton self-actualize, as well, in the form of becoming president. Well-earned sympathy for Abedin is transformed into something more significant: Abedin is an apolitical hero for leaving her scummy husband, and yet, because of doing the apolitical right thing, she is somehow an even more potent political force.



On the other end of the spectrum was the incoherent response on the right, which treated the separation as entirely political. Abedin, a longtime feature in alt-right fantasies, saw nearly every story that had circulated about her over the past decade resurrected. There were renewed allegations that Abedin is a Muslim Brotherhood agent; that Clinton and Abedin were lovers; Roger Stone and Alex Jones alleged that her mother may have mutilated her genitals. But mostly, Republicans tried to tie the separation to something it had nothing to do with: Hillary Clinton’s untrustworthiness. Here’s Donald Trump, speaking to a Seattle radio station:



By the way—check, take a look at where [Abedin] worked, by the way, and take a look at where her mother worked, and works. You take a look at the whole event. But in the case of Anthony Weiner, she’s married to a guy that’s uncontrolled, and uncontrollable. He’s a sick person. And you know she has access to classified information. Huma Abedin has access to classified information. How Hillary got away with that one, nobody will ever know.

This is nutty and (obviously) unfounded. Weiner sending pictures of himself to strangers did not endanger national security and it has nothing to do with Hillary Clinton, even if it is an echo of her husband’s infidelities. Trump here is trying to thread an impossible needle and simultaneously remind voters of those infidelities and the questions surrounding Clinton’s trustworthiness. It doesn’t work because it doesn’t have anything to do with anything: None of the threads connect.



So why do both of these narratives fail? A big reason is that the separation is a big, important story that doesn’t actually resonate with very much outside of itself; for all of the proximity to power, it’s a strangely self-contained (if fascinating) story. As New York’s Rebecca Traister argues in the sharpest argument for why Weiner’s sexting is not political news, “It’s pathetic. It’s sad. It’s funny. And it totally counts as diverting entertainment news.”

Whether or not it has anything to do with the election is an open question, but the strangest response to the story was the repeated insistence that the political element of the story—which involved a major political operative and a disgraced political figure—was out of bounds. The Hill’s Joanne Bamberger argued that it was a familiar—and sexist—story in American politics and one worth letting go. “[Abedin and Weiner’s separation is] the second verse of the Hillary/Monica/Bill story. That somehow, the victim is to blame for the perpetrator’s conduct. And that victim is suspect as both as a woman and a politician, because she stayed with her husband when so many of us claim we would never do that in our own marriages.” Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall whistled that there was nothing to see here and moved along to something more important.

Agreed. It's a classic tabloid story. Everyone have their fun. But stop trying to make Weiner a political story and don't put it on Huma. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 30, 2016

Writing for U.S. News and World Report, Peter Roff, blamed the media, arguing that the whole thing wasn’t worth covering because Weiner and Abedin weren’t real political figures and their separation wasn’t a big important issue, like NATO. Instead, he sighed, and said that he couldn’t wait until the fall, when “there will be a lot more talk of issues like taxes and national defense and fixing health care and education reform and a lot less nonsensical garbage about the personal lives of the candidates.” (This attitude was brilliantly sent up on Tuesday by Jezebel’s Kelly Stout.)

But even before Donald Trump turned it into a political story by claiming that Weiner’s sexting presented a security risk, the separation was obviously a story with political resonance, whether or not you think it has merit. Abedin has been one of Hillary Clinton’s closest advisers and confidantes for a decade and Weiner was a seven-term congressman and mayoral candidate. During Weiner’s mayoral campaign, moreover, Weiner and Abedin chose to turn their marriage into a political issue in the first place, using it to attempt to rehabilitate Weiner’s political career. Just because it didn’t work and Weiner isn’t currently running for office doesn’t mean that their marriage is suddenly free of political resonance.



But I think there’s also a discomfort with Abedin’s role—she’s simultaneously a skilled political operator and a scorned woman, two cliched and resonant narratives—and no one knows how to deal with both at the same time. The personal and political are intertwined in her marriage, and no one has really been able to untangle them, instead as many have done, treating an obviously political union as a wholly personal one.



In Weiner, the filmmakers know who Anthony Weiner is. He’s needy and narcissistic, but also impassioned; simultaneously self-righteous and insecure. They do a great job of capturing and framing his contradictions. But Huma Abedin is presented without the same clarity. There is no synthesis, as there is with Weiner, between her role as an operative and her role as a wife. In the film, there are really three Humas: The one who is sick of her pathetic husband; the one who thinks things may, at long last, be going right; and the one who gets shit done. The last is the most appealing, but it’s the one seen only fleetingly, in the film’s best scene, in which Huma butters up a donor over the phone, hangs up, and then coolly informs Weiner that the couple will max out their donation to him.



That uncertainty works for the film, because it mirrors Huma’s very apparent uncertainty about her own decisions. But it also mirrors a larger anxiety about political marriages themselves. Abedin and Weiner clearly continued their marriage for (partly) political reasons and ended it for (partly) political ones as well. That’s thorny, but it’s much closer to the truth than what’s being peddled by pundits and politicians.

